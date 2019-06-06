LeaderOne Announces Generaciones Division

OVERLAND PARK, Kan., June 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- LeaderOne Financial is pleased to announce the launch of Generaciones, a division and brand that caters to the Hispanic community. In keeping with LeaderOne's "Mortgage with EASE", the Generaciones division serves to make the lending process much smoother for their Spanish-speaking clients and their Realtors.

Generaciones

By providing all communications in Spanish, the goal is to avoid any hiccups that could occur in translation. This will afford the borrower greater peace of mind when purchasing or refinancing their home. With a dedicated Spanish-speaking regional operations center, every person involved in the mortgage transaction not only speaks the language but has years of experience within the Hispanic market.

"We are so excited to launch Generaciones," said Eric Orozco, Vice President. "We saw an underserved yet growing segment of the market and aim to make their mortgage experience more comfortable by eliminating language barriers and the challenges those create."

About LeaderOne Financial

Established in 1992, LeaderOne Financial Corporation was founded as a 100% employee-owned organization. The mortgage lender currently has over 560 employees, including over 420 licensed mortgage loan originators, and is licensed in 46 states. With over 80 branch locations in 26 states, LeaderOne funded over $1.83 billion in 2018. LeaderOne's recognitions include: Top 100 Mortgage Company 2015-2018 (Mortgage Executive Magazine), Top Mortgage Lenders 2015-2018 (Scotsman Guide), and Top 10 Best Companies to Work For 2017-2018 (Mortgage Executive Magazine).

For more information, visit https://leader1.financial/ or https://generaciones.com/ or call (800)270-3416.

Media Contact:

Eric Orozco, Vice President

(630) 908-1501

215978@email4pr.com

SOURCE LeaderOne Financial

