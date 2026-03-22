Leaders and Experts from Amazon Web Services, Google, Microsoft, NVIDIA, Meta, Dell, Applied Materials and AMD Headline Technology and Innovation Programming at CERAWeek by S&P Global, March 23-27 in Houston

Weeklong programming to focus on AI, data centers, chip design, robotics, workforce and investment strategies, and more at world's preeminent energy conference

HOUSTON, March 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Leaders and experts from Amazon Web Services, Google, Microsoft, NVIDIA, Meta, Dell, Applied Materials and AMD will be among the technology and innovation speakers at CERAWeek by S&P Global—the world's preeminent energy conference—to be held in Houston March 23-27.

CERAWeek 2026 Convergence and Competition: Energy, Technology and Geopolitics will include an unprecedented number of top AI and technology leaders exploring ideas and strategies for a world where energy is increasingly entwined with technology. The conference program will explore how AI is transforming the energy landscape, including the accelerating power demand for data center development—and what this means for the global energy system—as well as the breakthroughs that are accelerating innovation and new designs for data centers and energy efficient chips.

"The energy and technology industries are converging like never before," said Daniel Yergin, conference chair and Vice Chairman of S&P Global. "This year's conference theme 'Convergence and Competition' reflects a world where the pace of technological innovation is matched only by the accelerating demand for stable, reliable and affordable energy. These two factors are increasingly interdependent, and much will depend on the ability to address them in tandem. Meeting the challenge will require breakthrough ideas as well as creative strategies to navigate a world where geopolitical rivalry and economic competition are increasingly the norm. These consequential conversations will be front and center at CERAWeek."

CERAWeek 2026 will introduce the Bridge—a new venue that brings together energy and technology leaders for conversations that connect today's energy realities with the emerging solutions shaping tomorrow.

The transformative role of AI, data center development and their implications for energy markets and investment strategies will be covered across the Executive Conference and the CERAWeek Innovation Agora, which serves as a hub convening the innovation ecosystem. The Agora features preeminent technologists, venture capitalists and investors, thought leaders, policy makers and corporate innovators—including more than 300 startups. Topics range from AI, electrification, decarbonization, low carbon fuels, cybersecurity, hydrogen, nuclear, mining and minerals, mobility, automation, and more.

Among the technology and innovation leaders to address CERAWeek delegates are: (partial list)

Sundeep Bajikar – Corporate Vice President, Corporate Strategy and Marketing, Applied Materials, Inc.

Nassima Brown – Strategy Director and Co-Founder, Fennex

Mariah Carter – Co-Founder and CEO, Lumora Technologies

Page Crahan – General Manager, Tapestry

Aart de Geus – Board Member, OpenMinds; Executive Chair and Founder, Synopsys, Inc.; Board Director, Applied Materials

Hanna Grene – Global Go-To-Market Strategy and Innovation Leader, Energy and Resources Industry, Microsoft

David Holmes – Head of Energy, Dell

Radhika Krishnan – Chief Product and Technology Officer, Quorum Software

Melissa Lott – Partner, Energy Technology, Cloud Operations and Innovation, Microsoft

Liz Muller – CEO, Deep Fission

Sam Naffziger – Senior Vice President and Corporate Fellow, AMD

Mark Papermaster – Chief Technology Officer and Executive Vice President, AMD

Levi Patterson – Director of Energy, Science, and AI Infrastructure Policy, NVIDIA

Kerry Person – Vice President, AWS Data Center Planning and Delivery, Amazon Web Services

Amanda Peterson Corio – Global Head of Data Center Energy, Google

Ruth Porat – President and Chief Investment Officer, Alphabet and Google

Hema Prapoo – Worldwide Energy Industry Leader, Microsoft

Patrick Ryan – Principal, Energy Strategy, Meta

Joseph Santamaria – Global Director, Energy, Amazon Web Services

Marcela Sapone – CEO, EdgeFlo AI

Rob Schapiro – Senior Director, Energy Partnerships, Microsoft

Hussein Shel – Director, Chief Technologist for Energy and Utilities, Amazon Web Services

Marc Spieler – Senior Managing Director, Global Energy Industry, NVIDIA

Brad Smith – Vice Chair and President, Microsoft

Raiford Smith – Global Director, Power and Energy, Google

Michael Terrell – Head of Advanced Energy, Google

Shanker Trivedi – Senior Vice President, Enterprise Business, NVIDIA

Lucia Tian – Head of Clean Energy and Decarbonization Technologies, Google

Vladimir Troy – Vice President, AI Infrastructure, NVIDIA

Uwem Ukpong – Vice President of AWS Industries, Amazon Web Services

Darryl Willis – Corporate Vice President, Energy and Resources Industry, Microsoft

"The CERAWeek Innovation Agora embodies the inseparable—and increasingly overlapping—worlds of energy and technology," said Ken Downey, Executive Director of the CERAWeek Innovation Agora. "This unique community of traditional energy companies, start-ups, technology companies, innovation thought leaders and investors is at the forefront advancing solutions to the greatest challenges facing the energy future. Reflecting the dynamic spirit of the group that it convenes, the Agora is a catalyst to connect and engage on important topics across the energy and technological ecosystem, from digitalization and AI to mobility, robotics, decarbonization, and more."

Key themes to be explored throughout the Innovation Agora program include:

AI and Digital

Electrification Technologies

Investment and Financing

Chemicals and Materials

The Innovation Ecosystem

Managing Emissions

Low-Carbon Fuels and Mobility

Climate and Sustainability

Workforce Strategy

CERAWeek 2026 will also feature:

NextGen at CERAWeek Program:

The NextGen programming track will focus on the critical link between academia and industry and how to create dynamic environments that cultivate top talent, uncover fresh ideas, and unlock newfound energy transition pathways. NextGen accelerates these connections through engaging programming, targeted networking events and collaborative discussions that inspire and spark the next generation of talent, ideas and alliances.

CERAWeek Exchange (NEW for 2026):

A space for candid conversation and deeper exploration of topics introduced at Agora and NextGen sessions, CERAWeek Exchange will provide delegates the opportunity to examine key topics more closely through focused, interactive discussions.

Energy Venture Day and Pitch Competition:

Presented in partnership with Houston's Energy Transition Initiative (HETI), the competition will feature more than 40 energy startups that are focused on driving efficiency and the energy transition. Presentations will be evaluated by a special judging panel of energy industry experts and investors. The event will also feature the TEX-E collegiate pitch competition among student-led energy startups.

Visit www.ceraweek.com for a complete list of speakers and the most up-to-date program information (subject to change).

Registration Information

CERAWeek by S&P Global 2026 will be held March 23-27 at the Hilton Americas—Houston. Further information and delegate registration is available at www.ceraweek.com.

Media Accreditation

Media registration is now open. Members of the media interested in covering CERAWeek 2026 are required to apply for accreditation.

Applications are subject to approval and can be submitted at the following link: https://reg.spglobal.com/flow/spglobal/cw26/media-reg/login

Media Contacts:

Jeff Marn

S&P Global Energy

+1 202 463 8213

[email protected]

About S&P Global



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SOURCE S&P Global