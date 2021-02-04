Leaders from AT&T, Overstock and Urban Outfitters join [24]7.ai and Ryan Strategic Advisory for a Best Practices Webinar on Work-From-Home Contact Center Agents

SAN JOSE, Calif., Feb. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- [24]7.ai, Inc., a recognized leader in using conversational AI to transform customer experience, today announced that it will host the webinar "How to Approach WFH in 2021: Future proofing your Contact Center" on February 18th, at 2:00 p.m. EST.

Join these customer experience leaders as they share their experiences moving their contact center agents from onsite to work from home:

Krista Mathews , Chief Customer Officer, Overstock

, Chief Customer Officer, Overstock Brian Whitney , Customer Service and Contact Center Director, Urban Outfitters

, Customer Service and Contact Center Director, Bill Lee , Strategic Partner Manager, AT&T

, Strategic Partner Manager, AT&T Peter Ryan , Principal, Ryan Strategic Advisory

, Principal, Ryan Strategic Advisory Monti Becker Kelly , moderator and SVP Customer Engagement & Strategic Accounts, [24]7.ai

Panelists will discuss topics covering:

The role that remote working should play in future operating models

Essential technology needed to maintain strong customer service levels during the WFH transition

Best practice tips in compliance and collaboration across people, process and technology

How to drive strong CX experiences and business outcomes amidst uncertain times

All attendees will receive a free copy of CEO PV Kannan's book, "The Age of Intent" while supplies last. To register for the webinar, please visit: http://bit.ly/36Ba4J5.

