Leaders from Brazil, Argentina and USA discuss monetary, fiscal and economic policies at BTG Pactual's CEO Conference 2024

The two-day event featured prominent figures in the public and private sectors to debate key macroeconomic issues.

SÃO PAULO, Feb. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Global concerns regarding inflation control, expectations for lower interest rates, changes in the job market, tensions between the USA and China, and a more optimistic outlook on the Brazilian economy—marked by efforts to control the fiscal deficit—were the main topics discussed at BTG Pactual's CEO Conference 2024.

Over two days, on February 6th and 7th, the largest investment bank in Latin America brought together more than 60 speakers in 20 panels across two parallel sessions, including authorities such as Brazil's Finance Minister Fernando Haddad, Central Bank President Roberto Campos Neto, Chief of Staff Rui Costa, President of BNDES Aloízio Mercadante, Chairman and Senior Partner of BTG Pactual André Esteves, and CEO of BTG Pactual Roberto Sallouti. Top executives, portfolio managers, analysts, and international guests, including the Finance Minister of Argentina, Luis Caputo, and portfolio manager Bill Ackman, also participated.

"Brazil has a very stable economic environment. The Finance Minister and the President of the Central Bank are aligned and in agreement that a fiscal balance is important to lower interest rates, which could be more robust if accompanied by a global cut. We see a clearer scenario with lower inflation likely to persist, even with more dynamic economic activity," said BTG Pactual CEO Roberto Sallouti.

The expectation for a reversal of the US Federal Reserve monetary policy was discussed in various panels, as investors had anticipated a possible cut, potentially in March. However, recent job numbers and statements from Fed Chair Jerome Powell have raised concerns that the change might be postponed to May.

Throughout the event, attendees explored potential outcomes of tensions between the USA and China, as well as uncertainties arising from other global conflicts. The potential for economic growth in Brazil, driven by its advantageous position in clean energy and food production, coupled with its institutional strength, allowing significant reforms in recent years, was emphasized by BTG Pactual Chairman and Senior Partner André Esteves.

In total, 40,000 people followed the event online, with another 2,000 guests and representatives from 170 companies in attendance. The conference also facilitated over 1,900 business meetings with investors.

Watch all CEO Conference 2024 panels at https://www.youtube.com/@btgpactual.

