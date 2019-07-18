Leaders From Business, Government, Nonprofits, and Academia Take the Plenary Stage at Leadership: Courage Required

OTTAWA, Ontario, July 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The future requires nothing less than leaders and followers at all levels and in all locations acting courageously in their lives, their communities, and their organizations. But, how do we answer courage's call? How do we move beyond and embrace the inherent difficulties and fear that accompany change? How do we nurture the spirit of adventure and the moral compass residing inside each of us as we work for a better future?

Leadership: Courage Required

Leadership: Courage Required, the 21st annual global conference hosted by the International Leadership Association (ILA) will examine these questions and the work of courageous leaders and followers through its 450+ skill based workshops, thought-provoking panels, and presentations highlighting new knowledge and innovative practice. The conference will take place 24-27 October 2019 at the Shaw Centre in downtown Ottawa and will cover leadership topics related to the Arts, Business, Development, Education, Ethics, Executive Coaching, Government, Healthcare, Indigenous and First Nations Peoples, Scholarly Theory and Methods, Sustainability, Women, and Youth.

It takes courage to be a leader acting out in front, and it takes courage to be a follower acting with integrity and holding leaders accountable. It takes courage to be innovative, to assess the effectiveness of one's work and research, and to discuss what went right and what went wrong. No matter what your pathway is, no matter what your work, courage comes into play and ILA's global conference will provide attendees the space to explore and discover new ideas and resources and connect with like-minded professionals from around the world.

Headlining the conference are Canadian leaders The Right Honourable Kim Campbell (19th Prime Minister of Canada), The Right Honourable David Johnston (Governor General of Canada, 2010 – 2017), The Right Honourable Paul Martin (21st Prime Minister of Canada), and Senator / Ànike Nìgànizi Murray Sinclair (Senator of Canada; Parliament of Canada; Aboriginal Judge; Chief Commissioner of Canada's Truth and Reconciliation Commission). Business gurus Henry Mintzberg (The John Cleghorn Professor of Management Studies and Faculty Director, International Masters for Health Leadership, McGill University) and Danièle Henkel (Founder and CEO of Danièle Henkel Enterprises, danielhenkel.tv, and star of five seasons of In the Dragon's Den) will also take the plenary stage to share their insights.

During the conference, the ILA will honor Nancy Adler (S. Bronfman Chair in Management at McGill University) and Juana Bordas (President of Mestiza Leadership International and Lideramos) with the ILA Lifetime Achievement Award for their accomplishments in advancing the field of leadership.

One of the unique tenets of the ILA is the value placed on rigor and relevance at the nexus of theory and practice. Many sessions exemplify this approach, including our spotlight sessions on Leader Character, Diversity on Boards, Indigenous Leadership, and Sustainability Leadership.

To register or learn more about the International Leadership Association's 21st annual global conference, please explore our conference website at https://ilaglobalconference.org. For media credentials or to schedule an interview with one of our speakers, please contact Debra DeRuyver at dderuyver@ila-net.org +1.202.470.4818 x102.

ILA's 21st annual global conference is sponsored by The Telfer School of Management at University of Ottawa, Ivey Publishing, MetLife, Royal Roads University, Sage Publishing, and the University of Phoenix and many other organizations. More information on sponsorship opportunities is available online.

The International Leadership Association is the largest worldwide professional association committed to leadership scholarship, development, and practice. We accomplish our mission to advance leadership knowledge and practice for a better world through the synergy that occurs by bringing together our members and partners; collectively having a multiplier impact on leadership and change. For more than twenty years the ILA has convened extraordinary talent across sectors, cultures, disciplines, and generations. Learn more at www.ila-net.org.

