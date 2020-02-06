Leaders from El Paso and Ciudad Juárez met in Mexico City with Government Officials

The delegation, organized by the Consul General of Mexico in El Paso, Mauricio Ibarra Ponce de León, and headed by the Mayor of El Paso, Dee Margo, supports the objective of building a sustainable bi-national economy, while building strong ties with the Mexican government.

"This mission allowed us to strengthen our relationship with Mexico; we identified several opportunities for collaboration in matters that are important for our region," said Mayor Dee Margo. "We believe this visit will allow mutual, long-term benefits to be achieved."

"There are more students from Mexico at UTEP than at any other university in America and our graduates live and work on both sides of the border. We want to continue to work closely with our public and private sector partners to strengthen our ties with Mexico and benefit the region we serve."

Marcelo Ebrard, Foreign Secretary of Mexico, talked about the importance of improving collaboration in the region. Assistant Secretary Luz María de la Mora, pointed out that USMCA offers certainty to investors and highlighted the importance of these visits, because they allow areas of opportunity on the border to be identified.

The Secretary of Economic Development and the Secretary of Tourism of Mexico City, Fadlala Akabani and Carlo Mackinlay, respectively, pointed out areas of mutual benefit and the possibility of signing a "Sister City" agreement between Mexico City and El Paso region was also discussed.

The busy agenda also included meetings with the Commissioner of the National Migration Institute, Francisco Garduño, with representatives from the United States Embassy in Mexico, and representatives from the Mexican Council of Foreign Trade (COMCE).

Also included in the delegation visiting Mexico City was El Paso County Judge Ricardo Samaniego; the President of the University of Texas in El Paso (UTEP), Dr. Heather Wilson; the Executive Director of Borderplex, Jon Barela; Directors of Economic Development from both El Paso and Ciudad Juárez; Representatives from the Border Relations Committee in the City of El Paso.

Contact:

Olivia Zepeda

(915) 493-0716

zepedaox@elpasotexas.gov

https://www.intersectionofpossibilities.com

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1085585/FOTO_ELP_CDMX.jpg

SOURCE La ciudad de El Paso Texas