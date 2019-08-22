Leaders from Sempra Energy, Southern Company, U.S. Cyber Command, Idaho National Lab Join Unprecedented Speaker Line-up at 2019 CyberCon Cybersecurity Power & Utilities Conference

HOUSTON, Aug. 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- CyberCon 2019, a solutions-based conference and exhibition addressing the growing concern over the frequency and sophistication of cyber-attacks and the exposure the U.S. power grid faces, today announced several additional sought-after cybersecurity and energy industry thought leaders have joined the event's agenda. Developed in partnership with the American Energy Society, CyberCon 2019 will take place November 19-21, 2019 at the Anaheim Convention Center in California.

"The U.S. power grid's infrastructure is growing more and more complicated every day as we continue to add digital technology enhancements. While improving efficiencies and reducing costs, the rapid pace of technology introduction also complicates our ability to defend this infrastructure from cyber-attacks by increasingly sophisticated bad cyber actors," said confirmed CyberCon 2019 speaker Sheila Zuehlke, former Major General, United States Air Force and current President, Z-Cube, LLC. "The power and utility industry must simultaneously prepare and train for these threats that could impose significant damage not only to our critical infrastructure, but also our way of life. I believe it's vital for energy leaders to attend CyberCon 2019 to learn more about managing risks, improving resiliency, and integrating the tools and practices needed to ensure continuous power delivery."

Major General Stephen J. Hager, Deputy Commander of Operations – Cyber National Mission Force and Mobilization Assistant to the Commander, U.S. Cyber Command will speak about the importance of cybersecurity to national security and update the audience on what U.S. federal agencies are currently doing – and not doing – to approach it.

Additional speakers and panel experts leading thought-provoking and engaging sessions complimenting the CyberCon 2019 conference theme, "Power On" include:

Behind the Veil: Separating fact from fiction in cyber warfare - how utilities should prepare for the inevitable threat

Brian Barrios – Director, Threat Management and Intel, Southern Company

Evan D. Wolff – Co-Chair, Privacy and Cybersecurity Group, Crowell & Moring

Making Cyber Policy: What's working on Capitol Hill to advance cyber policy efforts…and what's not

Don Proctor – Founder & CEO, Bk97 Digital ; former Senior Vice President and Lead – Cybersecurity Task Force, Cisco

Trey Herr – Director of Cyber Statecraft Initiative, Atlantic Council

Sheila Slocum Hollis – Of Counsel, Duane Morris LLP and Chair of the Board of Directors, United States Energy Association

Risk Management Considerations: Approaches to take interpreting and managing cyber risk

Bob Butler – Senior Vice President – Critical Infrastructure Protection, AECOM

Justine Phillips – Partner, Sheppard Mullin

Eric G. Trapp – Vice President – Security & Technology and Chief Security Officer, Sempra Energy

The Ultimate Risk? The Third Party of Your Third Party: Best practices on how to work with third- and fourth- party vendors not subject to your internal risk management process

Ray Espinoza – Director of Security, Cobalt.io

Dave Jones – Information Security Architect, Cisco

Michelle Koblas – Manager, Customer Security Engagement, AppDynamics

Ketan Nilangekar – CEO, ThreatWatch

Case Study: A Tale of Two Cyber Exercises - A deeper look at the wargame-like Jack Voltaic and CES-21 cyberattack training scenarios

Randolph Bell – Director, Global Energy Center, Atlantic Council

Laura Lee – Vice President of Training, By Light Professional IT Services

Zach Tudor – Associate Laboratory Director – National and Homeland Security, Idaho National Lab

"We heard the power and utility industry's increasing demand for cybersecurity solutions and founded CyberCon to address this need," said Barry Haest, founder of CyberCon and CEO of AlignExpo Conferences and Expositions. "The confirmed participation of these speakers ratifies our mission to bring cybersecurity to the forefront of conversation among all power and utility organizations and will allow attendees unprecedented access to critical and insightful discussions. CyberCon 2019 promises to be a must-attend event for the utility sector to empower, educate and share solutions to best protect the U.S. power grid – and the American people – from continued and escalating cyberattacks."

CyberCon 2019 targets executives, leaders and decision makers from the power and utilities and cybersecurity industries, including CEOs, CFOs, COOs, CSOs and CISOs, as well as national security advisors, U.S. policy makers and leaders who influence power and utility regulations at the federal, state and local levels.

The final CyberCon agenda will feature 40 cybersecurity experts and power and utility leaders. For more information on the CyberCon 2019 agenda and speaker line-up, visit: bit.ly/CyberConAgenda.

Online registration for CyberCon is open. The Super Early Bird registration offer expires Friday, September 20. Visit: bit.ly/CyberConRegistration to register.

Sponsorship packages and exhibit opportunities are also available. For more information, visit the Exhibit & Sponsor section of the website: bit.ly/CyberConSponsorships.

About CyberCon

Developed by AlignExpo and endorsed by the American Energy Society, CyberCon is a comprehensive, must-attend event connecting executives and decision makers in the power and utility industry to cybersecurity experts and industry specific solutions. Utility executives will experience unparalleled access to proven strategies and technologies to safeguard their assets. For more information, visit: CyberConConference.com or follow us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and LinkedIn.

About AlignExpo

AlignExpo Conferences and Expositions creates unique, experiential, solution-based events and business conferences for C-suite industry executives on topics that shape history and drive economies. Align Expo's founders and management team have more than 75 years' experience facilitating some of the most successful energy and technology conferences in the world.

About American Energy Society

The American Energy Society (AES), is a non-partisan and independent network of professionals from every sector of the energy industry. With more than 500,000 members, Society includes thought-leaders and experts in operations, engineering, industry and small business, academia and national laboratories, public and private funding, and policy and administration. Through its new web-based platform, the AES connects experts and notifies members of policy changes and innovations, groundbreaking discoveries, upcoming conferences, new publications and awards, fellowships, and job openings – all tailored to fit individual profiles and preferences. To learn more about AES, visit energysociety.org.

