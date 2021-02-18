Leaders from Tenovos, Google and Forrester to Discuss Future of Digital Asset Management In Informative Webinar

NEW YORK, Feb. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Tenovos , the company helping brands tell stories that matter, today announced that it will host an informative webinar discussing how a modern approach to Digital Asset Management (DAM) can drive better customer experience and content performance. Titled, Enhance Your Customer Experience and Content Performance with Digital Asset Management , the presentation will feature experts from Tenovos, Google and Forrester and provide the audience with an overview of the latest content and technology trends for 2021 and a practical roadmap for leveraging a modern DAM to extend beyond content management into content performance.

WHO:

Anthony Gallo , Chief Product Officer, at Tenovos

, Chief Product Officer, at Tenovos Kathleen Cameron , Digital Asset Manager, Global Marketing Ops at Google

, Digital Asset Manager, Global Marketing Ops at Google Nick Barber , Senior Analyst at Forrester

WHAT:

WHEN:

Wednesday, February 24, 2021 from 2 - 3 p.m. ET

WHERE:

Those interested in attending the webinar can register for the event at the following link: https://lnkd.in/eW2SUU7

A recording of the webinar will be made available for audiences to view following the event. For more information or to obtain a copy of the recording, please visit www.tenovos.com and follow the company on Twitter at @TenovosASM .

About Tenovos

Tenovos helps brands tell stories that matter. The company's Active Story Management (ASM) platform and associated product lines transform the way brands connect with customers using stories that inform, inspire, connect and entertain. Consumer brands in CPG, retail, media & entertainment and food and beverage, use Tenovos' technology to augment their content with intelligence that elevates content assets to stories using data and experience.

Tenovos is privately held and headquartered in New York City. For more information, please visit www.tenovos.com .

Tenovos, Inc. All Rights Reserved. Tenovos, Active Story Management (ASM) and their respective logos are trademarks of Tenovos, Inc. in the United States.

