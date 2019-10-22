Leaders from three of the largest U.S. physician groups to call for tighter e-cigarette regulation at Oct. 30 National Press Club Headliners event

The three Georgia doctors, Patrice Harris (AMA President-Atlanta); Sara Goza (AAP President-elect-Fayetteville); and Jacqueline Fincher (ACP President-elect-Thomson) will discuss the dangers of e-cigarettes to their patients, steps the federal government can take to meaningfully regulate these products and the way they are advertised and marketed.

This news conference will take place at 10:00 a.m. in the Club's Zenger Room, and is open to credentialed media and members of the National Press Club; however, registration is required. Please click here to register.

The National Press Club is located on the 13th Floor of the National Press Building at 529 14th St., NW, Washington, D.C.

Contact: Lindsay Underwood, lunderwood@press.org, (202) 662-7561

SOURCE National Press Club

