Leaders in Lupus Research Receive Prestigious Awards from Lupus Foundation of America for Significant Contributions to the Field

WASHINGTON, Nov. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Lupus Foundation of America (LFA) is proud to honor two exceptional lupus researchers at the 2024 Evelyn V. Hess Reception. Brad H. Rovin, MD, FASN, FACP, Ohio State University, will receive the 2024 Evelyn V. Hess Award , and Alí Duarte-García, MD, MSc, Mayo Clinic, will receive the 2024 Mary Betty Stevens Young Investigator Prize this Sunday.

Honoring Dr. Rovin for Pioneering Contributions to Lupus Nephritis Research

The Evelyn V. Hess Award was established in 2005 to annually honor a clinical or basic science researcher whose exceptional work has enhanced the understanding of the science of lupus treatment.

Dr. Brad H. Rovin is the Lee A. Hebert Professor of Nephrology at Ohio State University and is Medical Director for the institution's Center for Clinical Research Management. Dr. Rovin has had several leadership roles in the American Society of Nephrology and most recently, was appointed Deputy Editor of Kidney International, the flagship journal of the International Society of Nephrology and serves on the core leadership team for the American College of Rheumatology (ACR) clinical practice guidelines for lupus nephritis.

Dr. Rovin's research focuses on identifying urine biomarkers of structural changes in the kidney which may allow future studies to follow how lupus nephritis responds to treatment in real time without repeated kidney biopsies. Dr. Rovin is also heavily involved in clinical trial development and design for investigator-initiated and industry-sponsored trials focused on lupus nephritis. He is a founding member of NephroNet, a grassroots nephrology clinical trial organization, and the Lupus Nephritis Clinical Trials Network. He is and has been the Principal Investigator on several trials of novel therapeutics for kidney diseases where he informs trial design that prioritizes optimal kidney function and quality of life outcomes for people living with lupus.

"I am truly grateful to receive the Evelyn V. Hess Award and for this recognition from the Lupus Foundation of America. This award makes me feel like the efforts of my work in nephrology are making a lasting impact to improve the lives of people with lupus, " shared Dr. Rovin. "I became fascinated with the kidney in medical school. When I was given the opportunity to step out beyond the lab and start seeing patients in the clinic, I witnessed firsthand the profound impact lupus nephritis has on each person and drove me to want to do more and make an impact each day to improve the wellbeing of people living with lupus. This is also why I'm passionate about updating my patients on the work we do so they understand there is hope and incredible progress being made."

Recognizing Dr. Duarte-García for Outstanding Contributions to Lupus Research

Established in 2009, the annual Mary Betty Stevens Young Investigator Prize recognizes the exceptional achievements of an investigator in the early stages of their lupus research career while commemorating Dr. Stevens' significant contributions to lupus research throughout her career.

Dr. Alí Duarte-García is an Assistant Professor of Medicine and a rheumatology consultant at the Mayo Clinic. Since joining the Mayo Clinic staff four years ago, he has authored and co-authored nearly 100 indexed publications. Despite being early in his career, Dr. Duarte-García has engaged in significant collaborations and contributed to the development of new classification criteria for antiphospholipid syndrome, quality measures for systemic lupus erythematosus (SLE), and serves on the core leadership team for the American College of Rheumatology (ACR) clinical practice guidelines for lupus nephritis and SLE.

Dr. Duarte-García's contributions to lupus research are exemplified by his co-leadership of the Lupus Midwest Network (LUMEN) project, funded by the Centers for Disease Control (CDC). His research has highlighted a concerning increase in the incidence of lupus. He also conducted the first epidemiologic studies on antiphospholipid syndrome and lupus nephritis in the United States and he has also employed innovative data synthesis methods to demonstrate a dose-response relationship between initial glucocorticoid dosage and treatment outcomes in lupus nephritis, including mortality and serious infections.

"I'm honored to receive the Mary Betty Stevens Young Investigator Prize from the Lupus Foundation of America. It motivates me to push boundaries further and continue exploring new ideas and innovations in lupus research," shared Dr. Duarte-García. "I knew I wanted to pursue lupus research since I was a medical student, and the same things that fascinated me from the beginning continue to inspire me today. Lupus is a complex and multifaceted disease that affects many people worldwide, yet there is still so much we don't fully understand, including how to optimally diagnose, manage and treat it. These challenges, along with knowing that our work can directly impact people's lives, fuel my dedication to this field."

