Leaders in Sleep Technology: Ergomotion's Smart Beds Infused with Home Connectivity Options for the Ultimate and Ground-Breaking Sleep Experience

Going above and beyond the traditional adjustable bed base that includes temperature controls, wired remotes, and wand offline voice control, Ergomotion will present an effortless integration with smart home connectivity. With much of its focus on the holistic wellness approach, Ergomotion will be pioneering wellness-tech solutions that will embrace the times we spend at home in our beds. The most recent products by Ergomotion include aromatherapy integration, apps that provide concise and consistent health data while you sleep and customized circulation cycles that will allow you to soothe muscle pain while regenerating body, mind and spirit.

"Ergomotion is creating remarkable products that align with the new era of technology, one that will allow the adjustable bed base category to rise to the occasion and allow consumers to experience sleep inspired by technology," says Johnny Griggs, Chief Operating Officer at Ergomotion. "Not only are our adjustable bed bases the ultimate sleep technology solution, but the products are designed for smart home connectivity, providing both convenience and efficiencies from the time we wake."

Ergomotion is preparing to dive in deeper into the smart home connectivity, working with IFTTT systems that will allow your home to become more efficient from the comfort of your own bed. Creating corresponding connections and integrating them to users' daily life can help promote health and wellness with simple combinations from the Ergomotion smart bed. The consumer electronic space is constantly evolving, and innovative smart bed technology is being developed to enable full control of your sleep experience.

"Today's technology is advancing rapidly, and we're excited to join the movement," says Sherry Chapman, Head of Marketing at Ergomotion "Sleep has always been a necessity but it's even more vital now for better physical and mental health. With the amount of technological solutions available, Ergomotion can provide ways to live more efficiently."

You can learn more about Ergomotion at www.ergomotion.com.

ABOUT ERGOMOTION

Ergomotion, headquartered in Santa Barbara, California, is the largest manufacturer of adjustable bases worldwide. The company's products are created to provide a holistic wellness solution infused with smart technology to enrich sleep, health, and the overall quality of life. Ergomotion's adjustable bases are designed to accommodate the industry's leading mattresses and to seamlessly integrate with existing bed frames. The products have been sold in more than 30 countries to over 170 major brands. Ergomotion is part of the Keeson Technology Corp. family based in Jiaxing City, China. To learn more about Ergomotion visit www.ergomotion.com .

MEDIA CONTACT:

Cynthia Murga

[email protected]

Direct: 713-935-5766

SOURCE Ergomotion

Related Links

https://www.ergomotion.com

