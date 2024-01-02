Leaders of the Protect Yunus Campaign and Civic Courage Express Deep Concern Over the Prison Sentence for Nobel Laureate Muhammad Yunus

News provided by

Civic Courage

02 Jan, 2024, 08:00 ET

WASHINGTON, Jan. 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Leaders of the Protect Yunus Campaign expressed profound dismay about the politically-motivated verdict against microfinance pioneer and Nobel Peace Prize Laureate Muhammad Yunus as a violation of the rule of law, due process, and human rights. 

On January 1, 2024, Professor Yunus and three colleagues were convicted of labor law violations and sentenced to six months in jail, and then given one month bail to allow for appeals, following allegations of breaches of the Bangladesh Labor Act 2006 by Grameen Telecom relating to the classification of employees, annual leave entitlement, and employee profit-sharing schemes.

Professor Yunus' conviction is the culmination of years of persecution by the Bangladeshi government and establishment. This case—one of 199 that have been filed against him in one of the most egregious examples of judicial harassment in the country's history—should, at worst, have led to a US$227 fine against Grameen Telecom, where Professor Yunus serves as non-executive chairman, an unsalaried position. Instead, it was pursued in criminal court, a process itself in contravention of the Bangladesh Labor Act.

Former UN Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon said in a statement from the Campaign, "A leader like Muhammad Yunus should be celebrated and free to contribute to improving the lives of people and the planet. The last place he should be is in prison. I call for an immediate reversal of this unjust verdict." 

Irene Khan, the former chief of Amnesty International who is now working as a United Nations special rapporteur for freedom of expression and opinion, and who was present at Monday's verdict, said the conviction was "a travesty of justice." She added, "A social activist and Nobel laureate who brought honour and pride to the country is being persecuted on frivolous grounds," she said.

In August 2023, 189 global leaders, including 108 Nobel Laureates, wrote to Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, stating, "One of the threats to human rights that concerns us in the present context is the case of Nobel Peace Prize laureate Professor Muhammad Yunus. We are alarmed that he has recently been targeted by what we believe to be continuous judicial harassment."

The leaders were responding to the Campaign's statement following a high-level review by an international law firm: "Professor Yunus is facing six months in prison for a crime that he not only did not commit, but that legally does not exist… Not only are the allegations entirely without merit, but the legal process is wrong in law… A miscarriage of justice is happening in Bangladesh and the state must not be allowed to carry it to its conclusion." That miscarriage of justice has now occurred and must be reversed.

"Muhammad Yunus's case is emblematic of the beleaguered state of human rights in Bangladesh," said Amnesty International Secretary General Agnès Callamard in September 2023. "The abuse of laws and misuse of the justice system to settle vendettas is inconsistent and incompatible with international human rights treaties." 

Amnesty International added this after the verdict was announced, "Amnesty International believes that initiating criminal proceedings against Muhammad Yunus and his colleagues for issues that belong to the civil and administrative arena is a blatant abuse of labour laws and the justice system, and a form of political retaliation for his work and dissent."

Sam Daley-Harris, the founder of Civic Courage, urged concerned citizens to join this effort by responding to a call to action.

For more information: https://protectyunus.wordpress.com/

Contact: Sam Daley-Harris
+1-202-390-0012
[email protected]

SOURCE Civic Courage

Also from this source

Global Leaders and Civic Courage Alarmed by Possible Jailing of Nobel Peace Prize Laureate Muhammad Yunus, Call for Justice

Out of a growing concern over a likely imprisonment of Nobel Peace Prize Laureate Muhammad Yunus, more than 160 global leaders including more than...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Advocacy Group Opinion

Image1

Not For Profit

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.