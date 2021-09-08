Leaders Press Congratulates Steve Ferreira, USA Today Bestselling Author of Navigating B2B

Navigate B2B: Master Your Industry, Your Business and Yourself is a leadership and success story from best-selling author and solopreneur, Steve Ferreira. Though autobiographical in nature, the manuscript is an accessible tool for all business professionals seeking new methods of creative problem solving. Among other core tenets, Ferreira demonstrates how to build a powerful brand message, establish secure leadership, and create unique value propositions from more than three decades of industry experience.

"My journey has taken me from the continental United States, to the far reaches of Eastern Europe and Asia and just about everywhere in between. As such, this book is a series of some the biggest life lessons that I've learned along the way, particularly as they relate to professional B2B relationships."

Founder and CEO of Ocean Audit Inc., Steve Ferreira is an internationally-renowned expert in ocean freight shipping. His unique approach to ocean freight invoicing has garnered worldwide attention and put him in the media spotlight with CNBC, Forbes, and USA Today. Steve's company has also assisted 17 of the world's Fortune 100 Companies, including First Solar, Canon and Nike, where he recovered $4 million for the company in fraudulent charges. Today, Steve is also the host of FreightWaves TV's "Navigate B2B", a nationally televised program that serves as an ongoing effort to help others develop their own B2B business personas.

