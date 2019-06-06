Leaders to Gather at 51st Global Petroleum Show to Address Critical Issues Facing Oil & Gas Industry

Three-Day Energy Event to Kick-Off with Largest Oil & Gas Rally in Canadian History on June 11

CALGARY, June 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ - Global Petroleum Show (GPS) is proud to welcome attendees from all corners of the globe to Calgary, June 11-13, for the 51st year of North America's leading energy event.

Despite difficult and ever-changing market conditions for Canadian oil and gas, GPS continues to demonstrate the unshakeable resilience of the industry as professionals, government officials, policymakers, energy companies and thought leaders convene to address the industry's most critical issues and collaborate on solutions for the future.

"We are thrilled and grateful for the unprecedented response from the market around the many changes and new programs that will be introduced at this year's Global Petroleum Show," says Nick Samain, Vice President, dmg events. "The energy industry is going through a period of change, and we're excited to be bringing to Calgary a world class exhibition and conference that can be a gathering place for all the key players and a showcase for the latest technology that is driving the future of oil and gas."

This year's impressive lineup of speakers includes Alberta's newly elected Premier, the Honorable Jason Kenney who will kick-off the 2019 conference with a leadership address outlining the provincial government's industry outlook and efforts to further infrastructure projects.

"The Canadian oil and gas industry has an amazing story to tell," says Alex Pourbaix, President & CEO, Cenovus Energy. "We have world-leading environmental and regulatory practices and strong relationships with Indigenous communities who are working as partners with us to develop Canada's energy resources. But we need to do a better job of spreading the word about this great work. The Global Petroleum Show provides an opportunity to showcase these best practices and to encourage discussions about how we can collaborate to achieve even greater success."

The three-day strategic and technical conferences provide a platform for discussion around key themes for the energy industry, including:

Global Outlook: Transitioning Towards the Future;

Oil & Gas 4.0: Disruptive Innovation and Futureproofing the Business Model, and;

Focus on Canada : The World's Most Responsible Producer.

GPS will also provide the setting for the 'Largest Oil & Gas Rally in Canadian History,' in partnership with Canada Action. A first of its kind for the show, the rally will take place on Tuesday, June 11 at 12:00 p.m. MT in the outdoor exhibit area near the Big Four at Stampede Park. The rally will feature appearances from top industry leaders, politicians and advocates from across the country. It is anticipated that over 5,000 people will attend.

Other new programming, content and features this year include:

One-on-one global meetings program;

TakeStock Oil & Gas Investor Forum and Energy Frontiers International downstream forum;

Outdoor zone and Cowboys beer garden;

CEO/Ministerial closed-door meetings and summit; and

GPS after party featuring Vanilla Ice.

In addition to the conference, Stampede Park will once again host over 460,000 square feet of exhibition space for GPS, providing a marketplace for visitors to network and conduct business among some of the world's most innovative thought leaders and professionals. More than 1,000 companies, displays and equipment will be on-site, making GPS the largest energy showcase in Canada.

Registration is still open for the 51st Global Petroleum Show, but remaining space is filling up quickly. Visit www.globalpetroleumshow.com to learn more.

About Global Petroleum Show

Global Petroleum Show (GPS) is North America's leading energy exhibition and conference, hosting speakers, exhibiting companies and industry professionals from over 115 countries. The show provides one of the most important platforms to do business and exchange information, attracting government officials, global CEOs and decision makers for three days in Calgary, Alberta.

