Leadership Additions to Executive Team to Support Strategic Growth

OCEANSIDE, Calif., May 2, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- AOTI Inc. announced today that Kevin Burke has joined the company as its Chief Commercial Officer and Head of USA Sales. Previously, Kevin served as Vice President of Market Development with Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. (CSI), where he played an integral role in the exponential growth of company revenue to over $200M, creating substantial increases to shareholder value. Prior to CSI, Kevin spent 11 years with Medtronic's Spinal Division in a variety of leadership positions, overseeing multiple sales operations, as well as new product launches driving therapy adoption into emerging market segments."Kevin is a proven leader with a track record of attaining results in fast growing medical device companies, his skill-set is critical to AOTI as we look to scale up the organization to meet our significant growth objectives. We are absolutely delighted to have been able to attract such a high value performer to join our team," stated Dr. Mike Griffiths, CEO and President of AOTI.

TWO2 Homecare Therapy

Additionally, AOTI Inc. announced that Anthony Moffatt has been promoted to the role of Chief Financial Officer and will oversee all finance functions for both the USA and Irish arms of the company. Previously, Anthony had been Director of Finance and Customer Service for the company. Also, Despi Hardy has been promoted to the role of Clinical Science Liaison, where she will oversee clinical evidence development and manage relationships with key opinion leader (KOL) clinicians and researchers. This is an enhancement to her previous role as Clinical Trials Manager, where she oversaw the company's pivotal Multi-National Double-Blinded Placebo Controlled Randomized Clinical Trial that recently completed enrollment.

Dr. Griffiths added, "These new appointments and promotions will further strengthen our management team in key strategic areas that are critical to the growth of our business as we approach broader market reimbursement for our products, based on achieving the strongest scientific evidence demonstrating both the healing and health economic benefits of our Topical Wound Oxygen (TWO 2 ) homecare therapy."

About AOTI

AOTI Inc. is a leading international company providing innovative solutions to resolve severe and chronic wounds worldwide. Our products reduce healthcare costs and improve the quality of life for patients with these debilitating illnesses. Our patented non-invasive Topical Wound Oxygen (TWO 2 ) therapy is unsurpassed in fully closing Diabetic, Venous and Pressure ulcers alike. AOTI is a private company based in Oceanside, California USA and Galway, Ireland. For more information, see: www.aotinc.net

Dr. Mike Griffiths

CEO and President

194389@email4pr.com

(760) 672 1920

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/leadership-additions-to-executive-team-to-support-strategic-growth-300640748.html

SOURCE AOTI Inc.

Related Links

https://aotinc.net

