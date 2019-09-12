Leadership and Development Expert Brigham Dickinson Releases Second Book

"Two years ago, my main focus was helping business owners create a better workplace culture, which would ultimately be paid forward to customers," Dickinson said. "My first book focused on team development and building a better organization, but "Patterned After Excellence" focuses on personal growth. The two are a powerful complement to each other."

Dickinson is also founder of the Power Certification Program, a program that works with customer service teams across the U.S., Canada and Australia and holds them accountable for booking calls and creating better customer experiences.

"It's very easy to become complacent in life," Dickinson said. "We allow our growth to become stagnant because we cave to human tendencies instead of living by what is universally true. Humans in general, tend to do what is easy rather than what is right. We get caught up in our own self-interests and as a result, we lose moments without realizing they were there, never mind that we could have positively affected them."

Dickinson discusses how moments make up the molecules of our lives. How we choose to act in those moments will mold our character and determine the extent of our life's accomplishments. Real, long lasting relations and happiness hang in the balance as we strive to live what is universal true over human tendency.

"The residential service industry has continued to thrive, despite a labor shortage and the Great Recession," Dickinson said. "The industry is ready for a book like this. It's a book about leadership and learning how to make decisions outside of the chokehold of human tendency that can drag us down and steer us into making the easy decision, rather than the right one."

"Patterned After Excellence: Pursuing Truth in Work and Life" will be available in electronic form, in print and as an audiobook. For more information, visit https://www.patternedafterexcellence.com.

About Brigham Dickinson

Brigham Dickinson is president of Power Selling Pros and founder of the Power Certification Program, a call-handling training program that holds teams accountable to booking calls and creating "Wow!" experiences over the phone. Brigham started Power Selling Pros in 2009 when he saw that call handlers needed assistance consistently converting calls to bookings. As a result, Brigham answered the need and created the Power Certification Program to effect change in his industry's call centers in the United States, Canada and Australia.

