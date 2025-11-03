Leadership Behavioral Coach Paul Sylvester Unveils High-Impact Program to Equip Executives in Management for Success

With U.S. businesses losing billions to poor leadership, this 12-week coaching experience helps managers eliminate imposter syndrome, boost team performance, and lead with clarity backed by real-world results and a proven framework.

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind., Nov. 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- In response to one of today's most costly corporate challenges, untrained, underprepared leadership, Certified Leadership Behavioral Coach Paul Sylvester officially launches a 12-week leadership coaching program tailored for first-time, mid-level managers and senior managers. The program aims to eliminate imposter syndrome, increase team performance, and transform overwhelmed managers into confident, respected leaders using Sylvester's proprietary 5 Levels of Leadership™ framework.

Paul Sylvester

With 60% of managers reporting they've never received formal training and U.S. businesses losing an estimated $398 billion annually to poor management practices (Gallup), Sylvester's program delivers a timely, results-driven alternative to generic corporate training. Participants will gain access to structured coaching, battle-tested tools, and peer accountability plus a $250 bonus workshop and 100% money-back guarantee.

"Most managers are thrown into leadership without a roadmap," said Sylvester. "My mission is to give them the confidence, tools, and support they need to lead powerfully without burning out or going it alone."

Already, the program has produced measurable success across industries:

A credit union team reported a 65% sales increase in one year.

in one year. A construction leadership group repaired trust and reshaped culture within six months.

within six months. Multiple clients earned promotions within 90 days of completing the program.

This coaching solution addresses a talent crisis few companies can afford to ignore:

70% of employee engagement is directly tied to the quality of their manager (Gallup).

of employee engagement is directly tied to the quality of their manager (Gallup). 82% of managers are seen as lacking leadership skills by their teams (LeadershipIQ).

of managers are seen as lacking leadership skills by their teams (LeadershipIQ). Passive-aggressive behavior, often a sign of leadership gaps, affects nearly half of workplace teams (Team Sylvester internal data).

Enrollment is now open but limited to just 10 participants to ensure personalized attention. Registration closes in 7 days.

To apply or learn more, visit: www.MyLeadershipCareer.com

About Paul Sylvester

Paul Sylvester is a Certified Leadership Behavioral Coach with over 20 years of experience helping managers across industries lead high-performing teams. Through his signature 5 Levels of Leadership™ method, he equips emerging leaders with practical frameworks, real-time coaching, and mindset support so they can lead confidently, create impact, and avoid burnout.

Media Contact: [email protected]

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2811777/Paul_Sylvester.jpg

SOURCE Paul Sylvester