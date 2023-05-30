Leadership Changes Announced at Gulf Energy Information

Andy McDowell assumes President role; John Royall to move from President & CEO to Executive Chairman; Jacob Adams Mireles joins Gulf Energy Information as Vice President Events

HOUSTON, May 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Gulf Energy Information (Gulf), a century-old provider of information to the global oil and gas and energy industries, has announced changes to its leadership structure, effective August 1, 2023.

John Royall, who has led the company (formerly Gulf Publishing Company) as President & CEO for 14 years, will move to Executive Chairman, where he will be responsible for general strategy, as well as financial and legal matters at the board level.

John Royall, the current CEO & President of Gulf Energy Information, will become Executive Chairman.
Andy McDowell will become President of Gulf Energy Information as of August 1.
Andy McDowell, formerly Senior Vice President of Media and an employee of the company since 2005, will become President. In the President role, McDowell will be responsible for day-to-day operations of the company.

"We have a great management team in place to lead the company into the future," said Royall.  "Andy has performed every position he has held at Gulf with excellence, and the board and I are very excited to name him President and have him lead the company into the future. Andy, with Catherine Watkins as CFO, will lead an accomplished team to lead in the market and in the significant digitalization we have accomplished with Gulf."

"Almost my entire professional career has been at Gulf, and I could not be more excited about this opportunity," said McDowell. "Ever since starting at this exceptional company, I have been eagerly awaiting this opportunity and I look forward to working alongside the management team and all employees at Gulf to continue our long-standing tradition of excellence in the energy media industry."

Additionally, the company has appointed Jacob Adams Mireles, as Vice President Events. Mireles was most recently with Shepard Exposition Services, and formerly head of conferences, exhibits and sponsorship for the Association of Materials Protection & Performance (formerly NACE).

Other key management team of Gulf include:

  • Sheryl Stone - Senior Vice President, Production
  • Lee Nichols – Vice President, Content
  • Roger Jordan – Vice President, Audience Development and Marketing
  • Ed Bramwell – Director, Data

About Gulf Energy Information

Gulf Energy Information—a leading provider of media, marketing and market intelligence services—provides in depth insights, technical content and strategic direction to the international energy industry. Gulf's market-leading brands—Petroleum Economist, World Oil, Pipeline & Gas Journal, Hydrocarbon Processing, Gas Processing & LNG, Carbon Economist, Hydrogen Economist, H2Tech and Underground Infrastructure—serve their markets with digital media and events that leverage large audiences. Gulf also provides market intelligence solutions to the international energy industry through the Global Energy Infrastructure Database.  The company produces 13 conferences and technical events for the global energy industry.

Media Contact:
Roger Jordan
Vice President, Marketing
Gulf Energy Information
+1 (281) 610-8868
[email protected] 

SOURCE Gulf Energy Information

