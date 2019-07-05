Leadership Changes in Mindtree Following Change of Control

WARREN, New Jersey and BANGALORE, India, July 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Mindtree, a global technology services and Digital transformation company, announced that Krishnakumar Natarajan, Executive Chairman, N S Parthasarathy, Executive Vice Chairman and Chief Operating Officer and Rostow Ravanan, CEO and Managing Director have submitted their resignations as members of the Board of Directors of Mindtree Ltd and as employees of the company. They will stay as Board members till 17 July 2019 and as employees in line with their employment contracts to ensure smooth transition. Further, along with the other founders of the company, they have asked the company to de-classify them as promoters under applicable laws.

The company will announce a new leadership team in due course.

"Mindtree has delivered exceptional performance for all our stakeholders over the last 2 decades through our differentiated strategy and unique culture. We are grateful to all our customers, Mindtree Minds and external stakeholders for their steadfast support throughout our journey," said Krishnakumar Natarajan, Executive Chairman, Mindtree. "We wish the new leadership team at Mindtree the very best."

