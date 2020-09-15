Leadership Committee Announced For "Christians Against Trumpism & Political Extremism"

BOSTON, Sept. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- John Kingston, social entrepreneur and founder of American Awakening, and Joel Searby, pastor and political consultant, today announced the appointment of dozens of Christian influencers to the Leadership Committee for "Christians Against Trumpism & Political Extremism," an organization they launched last month in partnership with Stand Up Republic.

"We have been encouraged by the willingness of these leaders to take a stand against the spiritual darkness of the day and are hopeful we can foster renewal in the Church and our nation in the weeks, months and years to come," Kingston said. "For too long, the public voice of the evangelical community has been dominated by dark and divisive figures who do not accurately represent the true faith; this group of leaders has individually stood against this darkness over the years and is now banding together to fight for the soul of the Church.

"In this climate, many fear reprisal and stay silent: against that backdrop, this diverse cross-section of Christian leaders gives voice to truths so many wish they could," Kingston concluded.

While the Committee roster grows daily, current members include:

Author and professor Miroslav Volf

Missions researcher and professor Lauren Pinkston

Author and professor Michael Austin

Author Nancy French

Speaker, writer and activist Lisa Sharon Harper

Hotelier and artist Jeremy Cowart

Composer, author and Jars of Clay member Dan Haseltine

Author, speaker and minister Skye Jethani

Professor and public theologian Vincent Bacote

Author and producer Jeff Bethke

Author and professor Randall Balmer

Public theologian and leader Fred Smith

Former Congressman and leader Bob Inglis

Freelance writer (formerly with Christian Post) Napp Nazworth

Public theologian Steven Garber

Writer and former editor of Christianity Today Mark Galli

Author and professor Curtis Chang

Minister and activist Rob Schenck

Speaker and leadership coach Natasha Sistrunk Robinson

Author and professor Ron Sider

Investor and entrepreneur Dan Cooper

Entertainment executive Andy Peterson

Pastor and public theologian Josh Olds

Professor and former CIA deputy chief Steven Meyer

Attorney and author Jeff Feldhahn

Social entrepreneur Kris Carter

International leader and former acting director of PEPFAR Tom Walsh

Writer and Publisher David Morris

Leader and public theologian Kathy Tuan-MacLean

Author and professor Stephen Haynes

Author and Publisher Bob Fryling

The website and social media for "Christians Against Trumpism & Political Extremism" will provide "one-stop shopping" for the best public resources, including the work of Committee members and that of long-standing media champions of this cause such as David French, Pete Wehner, Michael Gerson and Mona Charen.

"Too many Christian leaders have kept their heads down and remained in their bunkers hoping this spiritual darkness will pass," Searby said. "But we now have leaders joining us daily saying 'enough,' believing that we have to fight for the soul of our faith, and we welcome all who stand for the light of our faith and against this darkness.

"In addition to our public leadership committee, we have also gathered many who don't believe they can make their positions public; they ask us to provide voice to their concerns, and for resources to equip them and Christians everywhere to continue in this battle," Searby added.

The campaign seeks to mobilize Christians to stand against the Trumpist culture of predatory behavior, outright lies, poisonous rhetoric and the undermining of American ideals and institutions. Movement leadership will also oppose these tactics whenever employed by political extremists, both left and right.

This campaign is an initiative of Stand Up Republic, a 501(c) 4 organization founded by Evan McMullin and Mindy Finn with a mission to mobilize a national cross-partisan constituency to defend and strengthen American democracy.

Kingston, the initial donor to Stand Up Republic, is a lawyer by training and Fortune 500 senior executive by experience, whose faith has inspired him to invest his fortune in awakening America to values that made her a nation unrivaled in human history. Kingston's book, "American Awakening: Eight Principles to Restore the Soul of America," was recently released by Zondervan, as part of the American Awakening movement (a "campaign for the soul of America") he founded in 2019.

Searby, a long-time Republican political operative, left the Republican Party in 2016 to help recruit an independent candidate for president and eventually ran McMullin's campaign. He has since worked to advance independent candidates and reform spiritual awakening through various initiatives.

For more information, please visit http://www.ChristiansAgainstTrumpism.com or contact [email protected].

