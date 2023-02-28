Leadership Development Authority Sees Top Specialist Talent As Next Business Battlefield

"The Specialist Pipeline" by Kent Jonasen is released with Forbes Books

NEW YORK, Feb. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Specialist Pipeline: Winning the War for Specialist Talent, by Leadership Pipeline Institute CEO Kent Jonasen is now available. The book is published with Forbes Books, the exclusive business book publishing imprint of Forbes, and is available on Amazon today.

Pulling from his ten years of experience in human resources executive roles and fourteen years work with a larger number of organizations implementing the Leadership Pipeline and Specialist Pipeline concept, Kent Jonasen identifies the lack of focus on specialists versus leaders and the absence of a specialist architecture to present real business challenges.

The Specialist Pipeline is Jonasen's warning that neglecting to create clear career paths and development programs for specialists – like those enjoyed by other leaders – will make attracting top, specialized talent nearly impossible for many organizations. And while most organizations recognize the importance of specialists, few do the work to support them properly. In an increasingly knowledge-based business environment that encourages the breakdown of hierarchies, having a pipeline of capable leaders and managers isn't the imperative it used to be. In fact, this pipeline risks creating redundancies that compromise agile decision-making.

Companies seeking to break down hierarchies and create more agile organizations must integrate specialists more effectively into their broader organizational structures. To accomplish this, Jonasen puts forth a clear solution in his new book, detailing how companies can "create an enduring specialist architecture that enables the entire organization to work with and talk about people matters in a consistent way."

"The architecture needs to set common standards for both performance and potential, differentiated by a layer of management. It should also establish language and processes to identify problems, address those problems, and exploit opportunities effectively while providing data for important decision making," he said.

About Kent Jonasen

Kent Jonasen co-founded Leadership Pipeline Institute in 2008 and is today CEO of LPI. Before founding LPI, he spent five years in the financial industry and twelve years within human resources in A.P. Moller – Maersk of which he was Deputy Head of Group Human Resources from 2003 to 2008. In this role he was responsible for talent management, leadership development, executive development and executive compensation.

During his tenure, he led the implementation of a companywide integrated leadership development initiative based on the ideas in the book, The Leadership Pipeline, to impact more than 10,000 leaders in more than 100 countries.

Since founding the Leadership Pipeline Institute Kent has built a unique insight on how to design educational and developmental initiatives that are applicable to cultures across the world and delivers consistent measurable change in behavior. He has lead the implementation of the Leadership Pipeline and Specialist Pipeline concept with regards to development, selection, and assessment in more than 25 different large international organizations.

About Forbes Books

Launched in 2016 in partnership with Advantage Media Group, Forbes Books is the exclusive business book publishing imprint of Forbes. Forbes Books offers business and thought leaders an innovative, speed-to-market, fee-based publishing model and a suite of services designed to strategically and tactically support authors and promote their expertise. For more information, visit books.forbes.com.

