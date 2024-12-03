Leadership Development Expert Bryan Deptula: Six Ways To Make You And Your Team Better Leaders

REHOBOTH BEACH, Del., Dec. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- "The pandemic wasn't just a health crisis; it was a workplace transformation that forced us to confront a harsh truth," says leadership author Bryan Deptula, PhD.

In his new book, Leaders Are Born To Be Made: Proven Low-risk High Reward Ways To Make Executives And Managers Better Leaders (2024 Indie Books International), Deptula expands beyond his TEDx Talk of the same title by describing his best-practice leader development model that works by giving readers nutrition (food for thought in this book) and exercises (application strategies) to build leader MUSCLE that improves individual and team performance.

"The pandemic made us realize we had become weak leaders who relied on familiar tactics that made us feel strong but were ill-suited for the challenge of leading in a post-pandemic world," says Deptula.

Deptula challenges the fiction that people are "natural born leaders" and explains easy to understand science that proves leadership is a skill that can be taught and learned by anyone willing to invest in their personal growth.

In Leaders Are Born to Be Made, Deptula offers readers a guide for leading themselves and others to evolve into their future best-leader self. It's a reimagining of leader development that acknowledges the profound changes we are experiencing at a biological, psychological, technological, and societal level,

"According to the 'Forum's Future of Jobs Report 2023,' almost a quarter of jobs (23 percent) are expected to change in the next five years, and over 40 percent of the core skills needed in the average job are also expected to change," says Deptula. "These changes necessitate that business leaders find new ways to retrain their workforce."

Additionally, research in neuroscience has shown that the constant bombardment of digital stimuli is reshaping our brains, shortening our attention, and rewiring our neural pathways.

Deptula's book presents his six-step leader MUSCLE Model, which was developed through extensive proprietary research and real-world application. He says it is a proven training program used by thousands of employees worldwide across diverse industries. Here are the six steps in the model:

M = Me (Accepting That "All Leadership Starts With Me"). The journey of leadership begins with a deep understanding of yourself. The foundational pillar of the MUSCLE Model emphasizes the importance of self-leadership, motivating yourself to lead, and development of a strong leadership identity.

U = Understanding (Leader Intelligence). Leader intelligence refers to the cognitive and emotional abilities that enable individuals to effectively guide, inspire, and influence others toward a common goal. The understanding pillar encompasses a wide range of skills, including strategic, creative, and critical thinking, adaptability, interpersonal skills, learning agility, systems thinking, and ethical decision-making.

S = Strategy (Vision, Mission, Values, Always Be Creating Value). Leadership is not just about managing the present; it's about shaping the future. The strategizing pillar emphasizes the importance of creating a compelling vision, defining a clear mission, and upholding core values, all while continuously creating value.

C = Conflict (How To Use Conflict To Generate Win-Win Solutions). Conflict is an inherent part of human interaction, and it's no different in the workplace. However, conflict doesn't have to be destructive. The conflict pillar emphasizes that conflict, when managed effectively, can be a catalyst for growth, collaboration, and stronger relationships.

L = Learning (How To Be A Mentor And Learn Every Day). Learning is a lifelong endeavor, and leaders must be committed to continuous growth and development. The learning pillar emphasizes the importance of mentorship, adapting to new technologies, and embracing a learner's mindset.

E = Entrepreneur (How To Think And Act Like An Entrepreneur). An entrepreneurial mindset is not limited to those who start their own businesses. The entrepreneur pillar encourages all leaders to adopt an entrepreneurial spirit characterized by innovation, resourcefulness, and a bias for action.

"If your organization is to attract and retain top talent, your leaders must be at the forefront of the battle," says Deptula. "It's the leader's responsibility to do two things well to attract top talent: deliver training and development that helps employees learn to lead and motivate their employees to lead better while doing work that keeps them engaged and challenged."

To celebrate the release of Leaders Are Born to Be Made, Deptula is hosting a book launch event on December 15, 2024, from 1-3 p.m. at Browse About Books in Rehoboth Beach, DE. The event will include a book signing, networking opportunities, and an inspiring talk on leadership development.

Deptula is a leadership author, speaker, consultant, and former university management professor.

