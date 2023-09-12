Leadership Expansion: PTR Welcomes Jason Gold as Chief Operating Officer

News provided by

Premier Truck Rental

12 Sep, 2023, 07:15 ET

FORT WAYNE, Ind., Sept. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Premier Truck Rental (PTR), a leading custom work truck and trailer provider, is pleased to announce that Jason Gold has joined the team as the new Chief Operating Officer (COO). With an extensive background in equipment rentals, Jason brings years of experience in strategic growth and operational excellence.

Continue Reading
Jason Gold joins the Premier Truck Rental (PTR) team as COO.
Jason Gold joins the Premier Truck Rental (PTR) team as COO.

Jason Gold brings a wealth of knowledge to PTR, having held key leadership positions in large rental organizations over the last 19 years. As the new COO, Gold will oversee PTR's day-to-day operations for both the Fort Wayne and Fort Worth facilities, as well as lead our Field Service, Procurement and Outside Yard teams. He will be focusing on optimizing processes, enhancing productivity, and fostering innovation.

"We're excited to welcome Jason Gold to the PTR team. In Jason's short time here so far, he already has us looking at PTR's growth and scalability in a new, refreshing way. Jason has a quality that's sometimes difficult to find - vision," says Adriene Horn, President.

Jason Gold expressed his vision for the role, saying, "I am committed to steering PTR towards a new era of operational excellence. My goal is to streamline processes while maintaining a steadfast commitment to quality at every level of the organization."

PTR is a truck and trailer rental organization, known for its in-house customized trucks, top-notch customer service and a nationwide footprint. With a strong commitment to excellence and providing customized solutions, PTR has consistently demonstrated its dedication to the commercial construction and utility industries.

Premier Truck Rental warmly welcomes Jason Gold to the team and looks forward to the positive impact his leadership will have on the company's growth trajectory. For more information about PTR, visit www.rentptr.com.

About Premier Truck Rental

Our job at Premier Truck Rental (PTR) is to give you the type of rental equipment you need, whenever you need it, and to make the rental process as easy and seamless as possible. Being selected as one of NAFA's Top 100 Commercial Fleets in America, we work with you on making sure that you have the best units for your job and industry, providing you with truck, trailer, and equipment rentals that can be upfit specifically for the demands and requirements of your projects. We are family-owned and operated organization with over 35 years of equipment rental experience. Serving all 50 states, PTR has the exact units for you to add to your fleet to kickstart your next construction project.

Media Contact:
Kylie Phillips
Digital Marketing Strategist
Premier Truck Rental (PTR)
Phone: 260-222-9835
Email: [email protected]
Website: www.rentptr.com

SOURCE Premier Truck Rental

Also from this source

Premier Truck Rental Announces Participation in 2023 Utility Expo

Premier Truck Rental Expands Sales Team with 4 New Team Members

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.