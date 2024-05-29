Leadership Expert David Grossman Pays it Forward with New Book for Emerging Leaders

CHICAGO, May 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Renowned leadership and communication expert David Grossman, has published a practical new book for emerging leaders in communications and public relations, offering vital guidance for leadership success in any industry. The book, Heart First for Emerging Leaders: What Exceptional Leaders Do in Extraordinary Times, is an updated version of Grossman's original award-winning book, Heart First: Lasting Leader Lessons from a Year that Changed Everything, which is all about the importance of leading with empathy, humanity, and authenticity in today's world.

The new book is specifically designed for college students and young professionals, and as a go-to resource in the classroom, for educators in the communications, leadership, and public relations fields. "I believe the power of taking a human approach to leadership, is more important than ever, given the rise of AI," said Grossman, founder and CEO of The Grossman Group, a prominent Chicago-based leadership and communication consultancy. "And my vision is to empower as many young professionals and emerging leaders as possible with the tips, tools, and time-savers in the book, for free."

As a way to pay it forward, the book is available for free from Grossman, through his Great Giveback Giveaway.

To date, Grossman has already given away more than 15,000 copies of his Heart First books, and has been speaking to hundreds of students and emerging professionals to share tips and practical advice from the new book as well.

"There are so many critical challenges for organizations today that can be tackled with proven best practices in leadership and communication," Grossman said. "I'm passionate about empowering the next generation to lead organizations through extraordinary times of change. There's great potential to re-write failed approaches from the past and do things better to make a positive and lasting impact." With change being a true constant for all organizations, and the needs of employees and customers growing increasingly complex, Grossman said bringing more humanity to leadership is a key to leader success. He added that the approach doesn't mean shying away from tough business decisions either.

The book features stories and insights on successful leadership practices from Grossman and a host of other successful leaders spanning a variety of industries. The book also includes columns from leading voices serving millennials in the communications and public relations industry, including:

Sonny Franks Miller , Global Corporate Communications Manager for Clarios and 2023 Chair of the Emerging Leaders Committee, The Plank Center for Leadership in Public Relations

, Global Corporate Communications Manager for Clarios and 2023 Chair of the Emerging Leaders Committee, The Plank Center for Leadership in Public Relations D'Anthony Jackson, VP of Strategy for Ogilvy and Co-Founder, National Millennial and GenZ Community

Sankalp Sharma , National President of the Public Relations Student Society of America (PRSSA)

, National President of the Public Relations Student Society of America (PRSSA) Gary McCormick , Owner/Principal of GMc Communications and Co-Chair, Council for Public Relations Educators (CPRE)

To order a copy of the book for yourself or to pay it forward with a copy for your students or emerging leaders you mentor, visit: https://www.yourthoughtpartner.com/heart-first-emerging-leaders-ggg

The book is also available on Amazon and can be purchased here.

About David Grossman

A leading consultant, speaker, and author, David Grossman ABC, APR, Fellow PRSA, CSP is one of America's foremost authorities on communication and leadership inside organizations. He is Founder and CEO of The Grossman Group , an award-winning Chicago-based leadership and communications consultancy that focuses on organizational consulting, strategic leadership development, and internal communications for Fortune 500 clients.

A frequent media source, David provides expert commentary and analysis on employee and leadership issues. He's been featured on "NBC Nightly News," WSJ.com, Today.com, in the Chicago Tribune, Newsweek, the World Economic Forum, LA Times, and CBS MoneyWatch, among others. His leadercommunicator blog has been ranked the #1 blog on communication by Feedspot eight years in a row.

