Leadership expert John C. Maxwell keynotes groundbreaking of Austin Christian University's $50 million Bringmann Center

NVIDIA executive Roger Bringmann highlights the vital role of Austin Christian University in shaping the next generation of business leaders, entrepreneurs, and innovators.

GEORGETOWN, Texas, March 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- World-renowned leadership expert and best-selling author Dr. John C. Maxwell headlined and dedicated the groundbreaking ceremony of a new campus complex, The Bringmann Center at Austin Christian University (ACU) Friday, embarking on a bold mission to educate the next generation of spiritual kingdom builders, officials with Austin Christian announced today.

Rendering of the future Bringmann Center at Austin Christian University in Georgetown, Texas. The $50 million facility will serve as a central hub for campus life, student services, and major events.

The $50 million Bringmann Center will include a 750-seat auditorium and serve as a central hub for campus activities and student services, offering a new home to the school's signature all-hands weekly "Fellow Friday" assemblies and other key campus and public events, including film showings, live entertainment and scholarly seminars.

Dr. John C. Maxwell is a #1 New York Times bestselling author with over 40 million books published in 50 languages. As a founder of organizations like Maxwell Leadership and EQUIP, he has trained millions of leaders globally and is considered a top global expert in business leadership.

The new building, co-located at the University's rapidly expanding central Georgetown campus, is named in honor of the Lynne and Roger Bringmann family.

Veteran technology executive Roger Bringmann is an active member of the board of Austin Christian and is Vice President-Compliers for NVIDIA, where he has worked for the past 18 years, helping drive advances in AI, HPC, gaming, creative design, autonomous vehicles, and robotics.

"God put us on a path where the resources he blessed us with, we want to use for God's kingdom," said Roger Bringmann, explaining his family's foundational contribution to funding the building. "I think it's important to have schools like Austin Christian University that allow us to create amazing future business leaders, entrepreneurs and theologians who will help spread God's kingdom."

In his remarks Dr. Maxwell kicked off the day offering prospective students, parents, community leaders, and media an inside look at the university's vision of training Kingdom Builders, a next generation of Christian business culture-shaping leaders in business, technology, media, entrepreneurship, and innovation.

"At Austin Christian University, we are not just building a campus; we are building a legacy of Kingdom leaders," said Maxwell. "By grounding students in biblical truth and equipping them with practical excellence, Austin Christian is preparing the next generation to influence industry, transform culture, and add value to everyone they lead."

Founding President Connor Champion said, "Austin Christian exists to prepare leaders not just for Sunday mornings, but for everyday influence. While the Church has done a great job developing people for Sunday, we are called to equip them for the rest of the week. Austin Christian aims to be the place where faith meets cultural influence in everyday life, building Kingdom-minded leaders and businesses from local Main Street to global moonshots.

Champion is the founding president of Austin Christian University and brings his high-performance coaching and leadership development experience to higher education. He played a part in the development of Dak Prescott at Mississippi State and Jayden Daniels at Arizona State while serving on the coaching staff at those programs. In 2023, he followed God's call to establish a Christian business university built on Christ, Craft, and Culture.

ABOUT AUSTIN CHRISTIAN UNIVERSITY

Austin Christian University is building a new model of Christian higher education designed to equip students to lead in business, technology, entrepreneurship, media, and culture. Located in Georgetown, Texas, the university focuses on preparing students to live out their faith through leadership and innovation in every sphere of society.

Resources can be found here: bit.ly/acu-links

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CONTACT:

Thomas Graham

(512) 537-1414

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SOURCE Austin Christian University