Leadership Expert John St. James: Top 10 Ways To Create Your Best Life

SUWANEE, Ga., Sept. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Wanting a better life is a universal desire. However, most people overlook the obvious, focus on the trivial, or make things too complicated when they try to manifest a successful life, contends one leadership expert.

"Success and achieving mastery are not for those who want it nor those who need it, but for those who are utterly determined to seize it," says John St. James, leadership expert and author of The Master's Path: How to Intentionally Create More Happiness, Joy, and Fulfillment in Your Life (2022).

Studying martial arts and overseeing martial arts studios for over five decades have provided St. James with the discipline to achieve balance throughout his life. He is a successful entrepreneur who also serves as president of both an international martial arts organization and a non-profit that helps at-risk and disadvantaged children and adults learn important life skills.

St. James is an internationally certified speaker, executive coach, and mentor with the John Maxwell Team and is also certified as a leadership coach with the APTSDF, having conducted leadership training in the U.S., the U.K., Canada, Australia, the Caribbean, and Mexico.

From his experience, St. James believes in the adage that it takes at least 10,000 hours (or approximately seven to ten years) of hard work for a person to move to the top of their field. For many, it may take ten to 12 years to get in the top 10%. For some, with expert mentoring, a lot less.

"What this means is simple," says St. James. "If you want to get in the top 10% of your field, you need to stay focused and stick with it for the long haul."

Here are the top ten ways St. James believes people need to master manifestation skills and create the best life possible:

Desire. You must have a burning passion, an all-consuming obsession, and a love of personal growth and development. Belief. Challenge your old ideas and limiting beliefs about yourself and your life in general. Listen to those who believe in you and borrow their faith if you have to. Action. When you see it, act. Be aware of opportunity as it is all around you. Courage. Take the first step without knowing any of the others. Be willing to be afraid, and as the old Nike slogan goes, "Just do it!" The Power of Yes. You must find your "Yes." Be in relentless pursuit of your dream, no matter what. Don't Negotiate. Don't negotiate with your dream. Be willing to pay the price no matter what. Creativity. Be creative. Focus on possibilities, not limitations. Sacrifice. Let go of the good and make room for the better. Move from good to better and better to best. Vision. See yourself in possession of what you desire. Hold your image and do it with feeling and frequency. Celebrate. Celebrate victories along the way and learn from failures. Take time to recognize success, and it will surely come. Remember, your perspective determines your potential.

Once a person has determined they are ready to attain mastery and have a better life, St. James suggests the focus on what he calls the five essentials. They are:

Having a Proper Perspective Finding their Sacred Purpose Living with Passion Perseverance – Sticking to it. Developing Keen Awareness

He believes the key to success is nothing more or less than focusing on these five essentials and serving others.

