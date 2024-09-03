CLEARWATER, Fla., Sept. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Rob Faw, a distinguished leadership expert with over 40 years of global experience, has launched his latest book, World Class Value: Leadership Excellence in the Exponential Age. Published by Outskirts Press and now available at major booksellers worldwide, this essential guide provides leaders with the tools to thrive amidst economic challenges and market volatility.

World Class Value Leadership Expert Releases Strategies for Thriving in a Turbulent World

"In today's volatile economy, traditional leadership strategies fall short," says Faw. "World Class Value introduces a powerful, value-driven framework that helps leaders excel in dynamic environments." He adds, "Leaders must have a world-class mindset that is growth-oriented, proactive, and pragmatic to navigate complex challenges and turn disruption into opportunity."

Faw's book offers a comprehensive, experience-backed approach that blends real-world leadership practice with cutting-edge strategies. Designed to empower business owners, executives, and leaders across industries, it provides a blueprint for lasting impact in today's unpredictable market environment.

Tailored for the complexities of the modern world, World Class Value is the go-to resource for those committed to high performance and leadership excellence. Whether leading a multinational corporation or a startup, this book equips leaders with the strategies to succeed in an ever-changing global landscape.

About the Author:

Rob Faw is a leadership expert and former chief executive with over 40 years of experience leading global companies in technology, software, and data networking. His teams have achieved triple-digit revenue growth and secured hundreds of millions in capital. A board-certified master coach with a graduate degree in global leadership from the University of San Diego and a doctoral candidate researching organizational leadership at Liberty University, Faw has worked in over 50 countries, collaborating with influential leaders and transforming industries. His podcast, The School of Empowerment, provides insights for high performers. He is the author of World Class Value: Leadership Excellence in the Exponential Age and The Adam Connection.

For more information, visit www.robfaw.com.

Contact Information

Name: Rob Faw

Email: [email protected]

Phone: (727) 744-7936

Learn more at: www.robfaw.com

SOURCE Rob Faw