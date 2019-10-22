Leadership Experts From Around the World Gather in Ottawa This Week

OTTAWA, Ontario, Oct. 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- We live in a time of turmoil, beset by pressing issues and calamities both large and small. As leaders, scholars, teachers, and learners, how might we challenge ourselves to think more creatively, to be inspired to practice courageous and truthful leadership despite the pressures of our institutions, our peers, and our complex geo-political circumstances? Leadership: Courage Required, the 21st annual global conference of the International Leadership Association (ILA), will create a space to tackle these questions, refresh our ideas, reweave our most interesting and provocative scholarship, and compassionately challenge our leadership practices.

Learn more by visiting our website at: https://ilaglobalconference.org/ Can't make it to ILA Ottawa? We'll be in San Francisco for the 2020 conference: Leading at the Edge. Learn more at: http://www.ila-net.org/2020global/

Leadership experts from around the world will gather at the Shaw Centre in Ottawa October 24-27 to discuss and share the latest ideas in the field and to hear from leaders who have embodied courage throughout their careers. The challenges we are facing require courage and collaboration across sectors, cultures, and generations. ILA's signature event answers that call by bringing together leadership coaches and consultants; scholars, educators, and students; political, civil service, and military leaders; healthcare leaders; Indigenous leaders; business executives and nonprofit leaders to share our collective knowledge and wisdom, so we can multiply our impact in our communities and around the world.

Attendees will choose from 450+ workshops, panels, and presentations to gain practical tips, fresh insights, and new connections to revitalize their work. World-class keynotes and special sessions from the top names in leadership will meaningfully address reconciliation with Indigenous peoples, sustainability and corporate responsibility, the assault on democracies by populist parties and governments, and how to build the capacity of our governance systems so that they can intelligently balance the competing interests of shareholders, citizens, and the planet. A partial list of featured speakers includes:

Canadian Leaders - The Right Honourable Kim Campbell (19th Prime Minister of Canada); The Right Honourable David Johnston (Governor General of Canada, 2010 – 2017); The Right Honourable Paul Martin (21st Prime Minister of Canada); Senator / Ànike Nìgànizi Murray Sinclair (Senator of Canada & Chief Commissioner of the Truth and Reconciliation Commission of Canada); Gwen Boniface (Senator of Canada); Celina Caesar Chavannes (Member of Parliament, Canada); and Mandy Gull (Deputy Grand Chief of the Cree Nation).

Business Gurus and Leaders - Danièle Henkel (Founder and CEO of Danièle Henkel Enterprises); Henry Mintzberg (renowned author of Rebalancing Society and Bedtime Stories for Managers and Professor of Management Studies, McGill University); Pat Dambe (Head of Corporate Affairs, The De Beers Group of Companies); Yogendra Chaudhry (Vice President, Eco-Canada); Mike Gerbis (CEO, GLOBE Series and The Delphi Group); Deborah Rosati (Founder & CEO, Women Get On Board); Anie Rouleau (Founder and CEO, Baléco – The Unscented Company); Alonzo Weems (Vice President, Eli Lilly and Company); and Mike Wilson, (Executive Director, Smart Prosperity Institute).

For a complete listing of keynotes, spotlights, and concurrent sessions, please download the program book pdf or explore the conference website at ILAGlobalConference.org.

The conference is open to everyone. Please register online in advance or onsite at the Shaw Centre. Day passes are available onsite. With a stellar list of keynotes, expert session presenters, and a diverse array of networking opportunities and special events, Leadership: Courage Required promises to inform, inspire, and invigorate. To request media credentials, please contact Megan Scribner at mscribner@ila-net.org or visit the ILA Onsite Registration & Help Desk at the Shaw Centre October 24-27.

The International Leadership Association is a worldwide professional association committed to advancing leadership knowledge and practice for a better world. We accomplish our mission through the creation of trusted leadership resources and via the synergy that occurs by bringing people together in the trusted space of our conferences and events, collectively having a multiplier impact on leadership and change. For more than twenty years the ILA has convened extraordinary talent across sectors, cultures, disciplines, and generations. Learn more at www.ila-net.org.

