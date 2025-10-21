Leadership Greater Chicago Rebrand Activates Leaders to Propel Chicago Forward

New website and Fellows' portal aim to activate 1,600+ cross-sector civic leaders to forge partnerships, launch initiatives and inspire collective action that will "propel Chicago forward."

CHICAGO, Oct. 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Today Leadership Greater Chicago, recognized as the region's premier civic leadership development organization for more than 40 years, announced a strategic rebrand that underscores its commitment to convene, connect, and activate civic leaders across the region. As part of its rebrand, LGC unveiled a redesigned website, now live at lgcchicago.org, and introduced the new LGC Fellows Network portal, available exclusively to its 1,600+ Fellows. Together these platforms bring the organization's refreshed strategy to life, offering new ways for the public and Fellows alike to engage with LGC's mission and impact.

Chicago is navigating a moment that demands more from all of us—accelerating inclusive growth, expanding economic mobility, strengthening public safety and restoring civic confidence. To meet this moment, LGC's rebrand centers on three pillars—convene, connect and activate—so leaders can activate collectively to accelerate positive change. Our updated strategy aligns partners around shared priorities and converts ideas into measurable progress. By emphasizing collaboration, inclusion, innovation and collective activation, we can scale meaningful change across the Greater Chicago region now, when it's needed most.

"Civic leadership is not optional—it is the engine that will propel Chicago forward," LGC CEO Myetie Hamilton said. "Our work is to equip leaders with the knowledge, networks and platforms to take on the region's most urgent challenges—from economic mobility to immigration to public safety and education. This strategic vision speaks to LGC's role during times of heightened need. With the launch of our website and Fellows' Network portal, we are equipping more than 1,600 Fellows to connect across industries and generations, align around shared priorities, and drive measurable progress for decades to come."

A New Digital Gateway for Civic Engagement

The new website serves as a hub for all stakeholders—from civic and business leaders, community members and organizations to Fellows and partners—to learn, engage and collaborate with LGC and each other. Visitors can discover more about LGC's respected Fellowship programs, partner through sponsorship opportunities and explore stories of Fellows collaborating across sectors to advance solutions that drive positive change.

Beyond showcasing Leadership Greater Chicago and its Fellows, the website is designed to function as a knowledge center, offering community research insights, case studies and leadership resources that highlight how cross-sector collaboration and collective activation can propel Chicago forward. By making these tools widely accessible, LGC ensures civic leaders at every stage—from emerging voices to established changemakers—have the information and inspiration they need to take action.

Exclusive Fellows Portal will Accelerate Collective Activation

The new LGC Fellows Network portal is designed to transform how Fellows connect, collaborate and activate transformational initiatives and projects that will propel Chicago forward. This secure platform enables Fellows from every program year and sector to share insights, build connections, and activate. A core differentiator of the portal is its focus on small group convenings—Fellows leading purposeful gatherings to advance progress, not just socialize. It also serves as a vehicle for connection, giving Fellows the ability to build consultancies and alliances that amplify their impact.

Features include peer-to-peer connection, event registration and Fellow-led small-group convenings. An opt-in AI-powered feature, LGC Connect, fosters one-to-one introductions to spark partnerships and drive activation. This strategic vision also speaks directly to LGC's role during times of heightened need, when intentional collaboration and collective leadership are most essential.

"The LGC Fellows Network portal is an infrastructure for action that will expand our network's efficacy and reach," Chicago Scholars CEO Jeff Beckham, an LGC Fellow since 2023, said. "It gives our Fellows the ability to forge meaningful relationships, share insights, collaborate across industries, take collective action and accelerate solutions to the region's toughest challenges."

Charting a Strategic Horizon for Chicago's Future

With LGC's shift to inspire leaders to accelerate collective efforts that will support a more resilient, equitable and vibrant city and region, this launch marks a pivotal change in its strategic vision. These new tools underscore LGC's responsibility to convene and activate civic leaders to meet the moment and tackle our region's greatest challenges. LGC calls on Fellows, civic leaders, corporations and community partners to join in advancing this ambitious goal.

To learn more about LGC and its impact visit: www.lgcchicago.org.

About Leadership Greater Chicago

Leadership Greater Chicago is the region's premier civic leadership development incubator, delivering the knowledge and network to lead bold, transformative change. LGC convenes, connects, and activates the area's most promising leaders around key socioeconomic issues through dynamic education and experiential activities. These diverse individuals represent the most prominent corporate, nonprofit, government, and education organizations.

LGC creates connectivity among its Fellows to positively impact not only themselves but their employees, their constituents, their clients, their neighbors, and their families. This connectivity is the backbone and strength of the LGC network, enabling leaders to leverage collective resources to make the Greater Chicago region a more dynamic, inclusive, and collaborative community.

LGC Fellows are a distinguished group that includes former First Lady Michelle Obama; Managing Partner of Emerson Collective and former U.S. Secretary of Education Arne Duncan; former Executive Chairman of Urban Partnership Bank David Vitale; Founder, Chairman, and Co-CEO of Ariel Investments John Rogers Jr.; Executive Chairman of the Board at Henry Crown & Company Steve Crown; Deputy Governor for Health and Human Services for the State of Illinois Grace Hou; President of United Airlines Holdings, Inc. Brett Hart; Chancellor of Chicago City Colleges Juan Salgado; President and CEO of Metropolitan Family Services Ric Estrada; and President and CEO of Access Living Karen Tamley.

Leadership Greater Chicago is a 501(c)3 nonprofit organization. To learn more, visit: lgcchicago.org .

Media Inquiries:

Diana Martinez

Purpose Brand

[email protected]

SOURCE Leadership Greater Chicago