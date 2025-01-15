Leadership in Energy Law: Bray Dohrwardt Joins Avisen Legal

MINNEAPOLIS, Jan. 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Avisen Legal is pleased to announce that Bray Dohrwardt has joined the firm, bringing decades of leadership and extensive experience in the energy sector. Dohrwardt's practice focuses on renewable energy, natural gas, energy trading, distributed energy solutions, regulatory compliance, mergers and acquisitions, and corporate governance. His arrival enhances Avisen Legal's ability to help clients navigate the rapidly evolving energy landscape.

Dohrwardt has advised on transformative energy projects totaling over $7 billion in assets, including power generation facilities, renewable energy developments, and innovative distributed energy solutions. In addition to his legal practice, Dohrwardt's extensive operational background includes serving as General Counsel and overseeing the Canadian business unit of a leading energy company.

"We are thrilled to welcome Bray Dohrwardt to Avisen Legal," said Todd Taylor, co-founder of the firm. "His deep knowledge of energy law and impressive leadership in the industry make him a valuable addition to our team. With a proven ability to align legal strategies with business goals, he will provide our clients with the insights and guidance they need to succeed in today's dynamic energy markets."

Dohrwardt's regulatory background includes advising clients through North American Electric Reliability Corporation (NERC) audits, Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) inquiries, and other compliance challenges. His ability to manage complex transactions and ensure regulatory integrity makes him an invaluable resource for businesses in the energy industry.

Licensed to practice law in Minnesota and Texas, Dohrwardt earned his Juris Doctor from William Mitchell College of Law, where he served as a Law Review Editor. He also holds a Bachelor of Arts in History and Legal Studies from Hamline University. Recognized as a multi-year finalist for Best Corporate Counsel by the Houston Business Journal, Dohrwardt has been featured in Who's Who in Energy by the Houston, Dallas, and Pittsburgh Business Journals.

About Avisen Legal

Avisen Legal is a boutique law firm in Minneapolis, Minnesota, offering services in business law, energy law, real estate, and intellectual property. The firm's attorneys provide tailored, business-focused solutions, combining legal acumen with entrepreneurial perspectives to help clients thrive.

