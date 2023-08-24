Leadership in The Age of Personalization Summit Celebrates 5th Anniversary with Host University of Phoenix on Oct 17

Chasing Resilience in the Workplace and Empowering Leaders at the 2023 Leadership Development Conference

HOLLY SPRINGS, N.C., Aug. 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Glenn Llopis Group (GLLG) is partnering with the University of Phoenix to host the fifth annual Leadership in the Age of Personalization (LAOP) Executive Summit on October 17th.

Save the Date for the LAOP Executive Summit on Oct 17! Join us as we explore strategies to build workplace resilience and connect with industry experts. Thanks to the generous support of our sponsors, University of Phoenix and premier sponsor City of Hope, online registration is completely free of charge!
Get a sneak peek into these important topics that will be covered at the upcoming 2023 Leadership in the Age of Personalization Summit. This infographic explores the five critical areas of resilience: self, teams, workplace, organization, and industry - providing insights into building resilient organizations and fostering workplace resilience.
This milestone event brings together leaders from higher education, corporate, and healthcare sectors to redefine leadership. The LAOP movement has grown significantly over the years and the summit stands as a testament to the collective efforts of deans, faculty, students, C-suite leaders, executives, employees, physicians, administrators, and patient advocates and their recognition for the urgent need for a shift from standardization to personalization.

"The University of Phoenix is proud to partner with GLLG to host the summit. As a provider of career-relevant, skills-based education and professional development, we understand the importance of fostering resilience and taking actionable steps toward reinvention in today's rapidly changing world." said Chris Lynne, President of the University of Phoenix.

Building Resilient Organizations Through Personalization

The summit aims to provide strategies for leaders to cultivate resilience in the workplace across 5 critical areas: self, teams, workplace, organization, and industry. With the theme "Chasing Resilience," this year's summit will focus on identifying industry threats and preparing for them at every level. Keynote addresses, fireside chat interviews, and panel discussions will delve into the need for a shift from standardization to personalization, emphasizing individual resilience as a driver of success.

Glenn Llopis, founder of the Leadership In The Age of Personalization movement and president of GLLG, emphasizes the importance of resilience within organizations. He states, "Your organization is only as resilient as the least-resilient individual in your workforce. Your most-resilient individual is only as resilient as the organization will let them be."

Thanks to the support of the University of Phoenix as the host sponsor and City of Hope as the premier sponsor, all registrations for the summit, including virtual participation, are completely free of charge. This allows a wider audience to benefit from the insights and strategies shared at the event. To secure your free online registration, visit LAOP Summit Registration.

For those interested in attending the 2023 LAOP Executive Summit in person, please contact Sandy Sickler, Director of Client Relations at GLLG.

