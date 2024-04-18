Leadership Institute Addresses America's Literacy Challenges at the National Education Learn Right Summit

Date: April 19 - 20, 2024

Location: JW Marriott, Nashville, TN

NASHVILLE, April 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Leadership Institute, renowned for its commitment to cultivating conservative leaders across the United States, is set to host the 2024 Learn Right National Education Summit on April 19th and 20th. This pivotal event will take place at the JW Marriott in Nashville, focusing on counteracting the literacy crisis facing America and exploring enduring solutions to enhance educational standards nationwide.

Learn Right 2024

Recent data highlights a concerning trend in Tennessee, where approximately 44,000 third graders risk retention due to inadequate performance in English language arts, as reported by The Tennessean on April 17th, 2024. The Summit will address these challenges head-on by rejecting the lowering of academic standards and promoting rigorous, high-quality education frameworks.

Event Highlights:

Keynote Speakers: The summit will feature a lineup of distinguished speakers including Congressman Mark Green , Tennessee Representative Mark White , Oklahoma State Superintendent Ryan Walters , CNN Political Commentator Alice Stewart, Athlete Advocate Riley Gaines, and Dr. Mark Campbell , Governor Glenn Youngkin's 2021 Campaign Manager and Senior Fellow at the Leadership Institute.

, Representative , Oklahoma State Superintendent , CNN Political Commentator Alice Stewart, Athlete Advocate Riley Gaines, and Dr. , Governor 2021 Campaign Manager and Senior Fellow at the Leadership Institute. Focus Topics: Discussions will concentrate on reinstating fundamental educational practices from kindergarten through twelfth grade, critically analyzing the impact of current policies, and proposing actionable strategies to prevent the "dumbing down" of our national education system.

"The ability of our citizens to read and think critically is the cornerstone of our democracy and a prerequisite for personal and national success," said Dr. Mark Campbell. "We are dedicated to revitalizing the educational landscape to ensure that every student has access to the tools they need to succeed."

Frederick Douglass said, "Once you learn to read, you will be forever free." The Leadership Institute upholds this belief and is committed to ensuring that freedom through education is accessible to all American students.

For more information about the Learn Right National Education Summit and to register, please visit Leadership Institute's Summit Page at https://www.learnright.org/.

SOURCE The Leadership Institute