Leadership Institute and Book Designed For Leaders to Thrive in the Post-Pandemic

NEW YORK, July 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- iGroup Asia Pacific, The Centre of Executive Education (CEE), and Business Expert Press announce the establishment of the Disruptive Leadership Institute (DLI) to be based in Singapore, and also the release of the book "Leadership in Disruptive Times".

The book, written by Professor Sattar Bawany, examines the fundamental qualities of disruptive leadership that would distinguish successful leaders as they guide their organizations through the disruption caused by the COVID-19 pandemic and the digital transformation at the workplace. It explores the transformation of organizations in today's highly disruptive, increasingly VUCA and the digital-driven era of the Fourth Industrial Revolution (Industry 4.0).

"Leaders in organizations are continually confronted with increased competition, globalization, demand for social responsibilities, and a stream of technological advances that disrupt the marketplace. For those looking to navigate the turbulent and complex landscape of the digital revolution, 'Leadership in Disruptive Times' is the perfect blueprint for future-proofing their organization. A must-read." -- Dr. Marshall Goldsmith, #1 New York Times bestselling author of Triggers, MOJO and What Got You Here Won't Get You There and Thinkers 50

The Disruptive Leadership Institute is to support leaders at all levels globally towards transforming their organization to succeed in the highly disruptive and digital-driven world. This includes the identification, assessment, selection and development of next-generation of 'disruptive digital leaders' and ensures their readiness to meet the challenges during times of disruption and crisis.

"Disruption has impacted in a significant manner the way the world works. Today's businesses, government and individuals are responding to shifts that would have seemed unimaginable even a few years ago. Apart from COVID-19, the impact of digital technology on businesses is the other disruptive force that is featured in this book. Through the partnership with CEE, iGroup believes that the Disruptive Leadership Institute will be able to support the organizations globally to remain relevant and successful in the era of Industry 4.0." -- Pit Teong (Pote) Lee, Founder, CEO, iGroup Asia Pacific

About the Centre for Executive Education:

The Centre of Executive Education is an award-winning network for established human resource management and executive development consulting firms globally. For more information, visit cee-global.com.

About iGroup Asia Pacific:

iGroup provides a one-stop-shop for information products and library technologies. It provides a full spectrum of related products and services with localized support from each of its regional offices. For more information, visit igroupnet.com.

About Business Expert Press:

Business Expert Press (BEP) is the premier publisher of business content for professionals and academics. It has global sales in print and e-content, with books containing ideas and solutions tailored to today's business environment. For more information, visit businessexpertpress.com .

