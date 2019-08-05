Leadership Moves At Catalina Underscore Commitment To Forging Strategic Partnerships And Fortifying Digital Media Offering

In his newly created role, Naze is focusing on direct-to-consumer initiatives, and working closely with U.S. sales team members to build Catalina's digital presence in the marketplace, and drive sales of innovative offerings like the Catalina ID Graph, which enables customers to map millions of digital IDs to shopper IDs to close the gap between digital engagement and in-store sales.

"West is passionate about developing high-performing teams and building mutually beneficial customer relationships in traditional CPG and digital environments," said Tom Corley, Global Chief Revenue Officer at Catalina. "In addition to leading our digital sales team, he will train and mentor our senior sales leaders on the digital landscape to ensure we are well-positioned to take advantage of the opportunity in front of us."

Naze brings deep knowledge of the digital ecosystem and broad experience to his new role, including more than 30 years of sales and leadership with P&G, Bayer, SC Johnson, Hershey, Kellogg's, Kraft-Heinz and other top brands. He held several leadership positions for News America Marketing and, most recently, served as Eyeview's VP & Head of Industry – CPG, Shopper Marketing & Retail.

Meanwhile, Brian Dunphy is being promoted and returning to Catalina's Product & Innovation team as SVP, Digital Business & Strategic Partnerships. He most recently was VP, General Manager, Digital Advertising & Promotions at Catalina, overseeing its BuyerVision managed service offering and the launch of its programmatic self-service offering.

In his new role, Dunphy is responsible for strategy and partnership development for Catalina to increase the reach of the company's data services across digital platforms. He reports to Kevin Hunter, Chief Product Officer & Head of Innovation at Catalina.

"We have significantly increased our focus on strategic partnerships to add dimension to our data, increase reach, and help our customers with every stage of media planning, execution and measurement, with Samba TV, LiveRamp and other exciting partnerships on the horizon," said Hunter. "Brian has been playing a key role in developing our programmatic, go-to-market approach which will soon roll out. He and his team will both manage our existing partnerships and build relationships with new partners to continuously enhance Catalina's product offerings and capabilities."

