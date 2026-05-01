Leadership Now Project Honors Jerome Powell, Scott Galloway, Jessica Tarlov, and Tom Florsheim Jr. as Leaders for America's Next Chapter

NEW YORK, May 1, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Leadership Now Project is proud to announce the 2026 Leadership Now Awards recipients: Jerome Powell, Chair of the Federal Reserve; Scott Galloway and Jessica Tarlov, co-hosts, "Raging Moderates"; and Tom Florsheim Jr., CEO, Weyco Group. The awards will be presented at the Leadership Now Project 2026 Annual Summit: A Roadmap for America's Next Chapter on May 11 in New York City.

The honorees reflect the core premise of Leadership Now's work: that courageous leaders who take principled positions when it's uncomfortable are essential not only to democracy but to an innovative and competitive economy. The honorees also reinforce that reinvigorating the center is an act of bold leadership at a moment dominated by extremes.

Each of this year's recipients has demonstrated bold leadership in action:

Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell demonstrated that an independent institution can resist politically motivated intimidation. In a video statement issued in January, Powell emphasized the critical role of Federal Reserve independence in maintaining market confidence and managing inflation, even as he faced heightened scrutiny and targeted attacks. His leadership has served as a reminder that the independence of economic institutions is foundational to long-term U.S. competitiveness.

demonstrated that an independent institution can resist politically motivated intimidation. In a video statement issued in January, Powell emphasized the critical role of Federal Reserve independence in maintaining market confidence and managing inflation, even as he faced heightened scrutiny and targeted attacks. His leadership has served as a reminder that the independence of economic institutions is foundational to long-term U.S. competitiveness. Media entrepreneurs Scott Galloway and Jessica Tarlov use their platforms to amplify cross-partisan concern about threats to the rule of law and to spur responses. Through their "Raging Moderates" podcast and Tarlov's role as a co-host on "The Five" on Fox News, they emphasize the growing base of emerging centrist leaders who are essential to governing and reengaging disaffected moderates in the political process. Their daily podcasts reinforce the case that the political spectrum's center is crucial to American democracy.

use their platforms to amplify cross-partisan concern about threats to the rule of law and to spur responses. Through their "Raging Moderates" podcast and Tarlov's role as a co-host on "The Five" on Fox News, they emphasize the growing base of emerging centrist leaders who are essential to governing and reengaging disaffected moderates in the political process. Their daily podcasts reinforce the case that the political spectrum's center is crucial to American democracy. Executive Tom Florsheim Jr., CEO of Weyco Group and a Leadership Now member since 2021, has challenged the administration's tariff policies through legal action. Florsheim demonstrates how business leaders can directly defend the rule of law by refusing to capitulate, even as Florsheim shoes remain a staple in Washington, including among those advancing the very policies his company is challenging. As co-chair of Leadership Now's Wisconsin Chapter, he has been a consistent voice defending election legitimacy and election officials, and making the case that objective redistricting is essential to the good governance that citizens and businesses depend on.

"What unites these leaders is their commitment to our shared values and our Constitution, even if it comes at a personal or professional price," said Leadership Now CEO Daniella Ballou-Aares. "America's next chapter depends on leaders across every sector—including business, media, and government—who are willing to stand on principle. The Leadership Now Award was created to spotlight this courage."

"I'm truly grateful for this honor from the Leadership Now Project," said Galloway in a pre-recorded acceptance speech. "At a moment when it's easy to default to outrage, organizations like Leadership Now are doing the hard, important work of bringing together leaders focused on strengthening the foundations that allow economies and societies to function."

Florsheim will accept the award in person at the Summit. "Receiving this recognition from Leadership Now is a profound honor," Florsheim said. "Over the past five years, I've realized first-hand how powerfully the business community's voice can strengthen and safeguard our democracy. Our voice matters, and now more than ever, we have an obligation to use it."

"Courageous acts in defense of democracy are rare among active CEOs, and we applaud Tom Florsheim for his vocal leadership in opposing administration overreach on tariffs, and his impactful role as part of our Wisconsin chapter," said Anoop Prakash, a member of the Leadership Now National Advisory Board and founding member of Wisconsin Business Leaders for Democracy, who will present Florsheim's award at the Summit.

Jessica Tarlov will accept the award on behalf of "Raging Moderates" and will also moderate a Summit conversation on building the next generation of political leadership, examining how talent pipelines, succession planning, and institutional renewal are critical to a healthy democracy and a competitive economy. This panel will feature Minnesota Rep. Angie Craig, Iowa State Auditor and gubernatorial nominee Rob Sand, Newport News Mayor Phillip Jones, and New York Congressional Candidate Cait Conley.

Past recipients of the Leadership Now Awards include former Illinois Rep. Adam Kinzinger and Maricopa County, Arizona Recorder Stephen Richer.

In addition to the presentation of the Leadership Now Awards, the 2026 Summit will feature notable speakers including leaders from Costco, Galaxy Digital, Databricks, Business Roundtable, Utah Department of Commerce, and Pivotal, 2024 Nobel Laureate in economics Simon Johnson, former U.S. Ambassador Norm Eisen, former RNC Political Director Mike DuHaime, political scientist and 2025 MacArthur Fellow Hahrie Han, PBS "Firing Line" host Margaret Hoover, Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro, and Michigan Sen. Elissa Slotkin among others. The Summit will close with a conversation with Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear and News Not Noise founder and host Jessica Yellin.

About the Leadership Now Awards

Since 2018, Leadership Now has recognized individuals who exemplify courageous, pragmatic leadership and a steadfast commitment to the rule of law—often at great personal or professional cost. Leadership Now's Democracy Defenders distinguish themselves by putting country over party and standing firm in moments that test institutional independence and public trust. This work transcends partisanship, and Leadership Now is proud to honor leaders across the political spectrum who embody these values.

About Leadership Now Project

Leadership Now Project is a membership organization of business leaders committed to protecting democracy as a foundation for a thriving economy and political stability. Leadership Now Project takes action—investing in leaders, influencing policy, responding to risks, and partnering to drive solutions. Leadership Now's membership is national, with members in 30+ states and chapters in eight, drawing on extensive business and alumni networks to drive local and national impact.

SOURCE Leadership Now Project