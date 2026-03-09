Leadership Pittsburgh Inc. Announces CEO Transition

President and CEO Jenn Beer will step down after four years of supporting the organization's mission and strengthening and expanding programs and partnerships

PITTSBURGH, March 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Leadership Pittsburgh Inc. today announced that Jenn Beer will be stepping down as President and CEO after four years of leading the organization. Beer will return to her long-standing passion for government affairs and public policy. She will be joining Buchanan, Ingersoll & Rooney as a principal to help grow their Government Relations team.

Leadership Pittsburgh Inc. Board Chair Kirsten Rydstrom, deputy general counsel at PNC, expressed appreciation for Beer's leadership and dedication. "We are deeply grateful for Jenn's vision and steady leadership. Her commitment to our mission and the community has positioned the organization for continued success and impact in the years ahead. While we will miss her day-to-day leadership, we respect and support her decision to pursue her professional passions."

Under Beer's leadership, the organization has expanded programming for alumni, increased corporate and foundation funding, and successfully navigated a comprehensive rebrand. Her tenure has been marked by a strong focus on community engagement – including a broader regional scope – and advancing the organization's overall mission to strengthen regional leadership through programs, partnerships, and connections.

"Serving as CEO of Leadership Pittsburgh Inc. for the past four years has been one of the greatest honors of my professional life," said Beer. "This organization plays a vital role in strengthening civic leadership across our entire region, and choosing to leave was a difficult decision. I am incredibly proud of what our staff, board, partners, and supporters have achieved together, and I am committed to ensuring a thoughtful and seamless transition. This organization and all those involved mean a lot to me, and I look forward to watching it continue to strengthen and serve our region in meaningful ways."

The Board of Directors will initiate a comprehensive search process for the organization's next leader, and Beer will remain in her role, working closely with the Board and Leadership Pittsburgh Inc. staff to ensure continuity and stability.

ABOUT LEADERSHIP PITTSBURGH INC. (LPI)

Leadership Pittsburgh Inc. (LPInc.) is an independent nonprofit organization dedicated to developing a diverse group of leaders to serve Southwestern Pennsylvania. For individuals who are poised to advance to their next level of community impact, LPInc. amplifies leaders' unique potential through expert-level leadership tools, community connections, and an influential community of support. To achieve our mission, LPInc. produces programming, partnerships, and connections through cohort-based programs, executive networking, nonprofit board matching, and a robust, cross-disciplinary, multi-generational alumni network. Selection-based programs include Leadership Pittsburgh, Leadership Development Initiative, and the Community Leadership Course for Veterans™. Programs address critical and timely regional topics, foster collaboration between the business and the civic sector, and position leaders as catalysts for positive change. Find out more about LPI here: lpinc.org.

