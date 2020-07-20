Leadership Pittsburgh Inc. Welcomes New Board Chair and Three New Members to its Board of Directors

PITTSBURGH, July 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Leadership Pittsburgh Inc. (LPI), the region's premier community leadership identification, connection, and development organization, is pleased to announce a new Chair of the Board of Directors for fiscal year starting July 2020 as well as to welcome three new members to its Board of Directors, for a three-year term. Each of them brings significant civic and private sector leadership experiences. These leaders are:

Michael Zanic, new Board Chair, Partner, K&L Gates – A distinguished attorney, Zanic has extensive experience, which includes providing strategic advice to energy, manufacturing and construction companies regarding insurance coverage, anti-corruption compliance, commercial disputes, risk management and innovative solutions to toxic-tort-related problems.

Angela Blanton, new Board Member, Vice President of Finance and Chief Financial Officer, Carnegie Mellon University – A graduate of LP XXXV, Blanton provides strategic leadership for CMU's business and finance functions, as well as its financial and capital resources.

Quynh McGuire, new Board Member, Vice President, Investor Relations, Koppers Inc. – A graduate of LP XXXIV, McGuire leads interactions with the investment community regarding company strategy, business outlook and financial results as well as communication and branding efforts to enhance engagement of employees and other stakeholder audiences.

Evan Rosenberg, new Board Member, Market President and Publisher, Pittsburgh Business Times – A graduate of LDI VIII, Rosenberg joined the Pittsburgh Business Times in 2017 following nearly two decades of experience, in roles of increasing responsibility, at KDKA-TV and WPCW-TV.

"The strategic thinking these leaders bring, complemented by the support of our executive committee members, will help us build on the immense strengths of this organization," said outgoing Board Chair, Dr. Kathy Humphrey, Senior Vice Chancellor for Engagement and Secretary of the Board of Trustees, University of Pittsburgh.

"We are excited to work with the accomplished group of board members to ensure that LPI remains responsive to the needs of the community and on the cutting edge of its field in building the civic leadership fabric of our region," added Aradhna Malhotra Oliphant, President and CEO of Leadership Pittsburgh Inc.

Leadership Pittsburgh Inc. (LPI) is the foremost multi-disciplinary leadership identification, enrichment and networking organization in the region. As an independent nonprofit organization, we are committed to developing a diverse group of leaders to serve southwestern Pennsylvania through our selection-based programs: Leadership Pittsburgh, Leadership Development Initiative, and the Community Leadership Course for Veterans. Programs' curricula address critical and timely topics, providing participants and alumni the platform to tackle regional issues in order to act as catalysts for positive change. As an organization, we are committed to helping the greater Pittsburgh region embrace creativity in its thinking and build bridges of understanding across segments. LPI has cultivated an impressive graduate network of over 2,500 civic leaders working to maximize the potential of our community. Find out more about LPI here: lpinc.org

