'Leadership Science Institute' Adds Prestigious New Coaching Certification Program for HR Consultants and Professionals: 'HR Coach Certification'

WESTMINSTER, Colo., Dec. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Leadership Science Institute (LSI) https://leadershipscienceinstitute.com/ announced it has partnered with Presland Coaching Institute to add a new certification to its suite of customized HR development programs: HR Coach Certification. Professionally certified HR coaches affect lasting and meaningful change utilizing a complex toolkit of psychological, motivational and communications skills that are the key to any highly effective HR department. After completion of training, a Certified Professional Coach (CPC) designation is awarded from the International Coach Federation (ICF), which is the globally recognized gold standard in international coaching credentials. LSI is recognized as a "Top Leadership Development" company that has consistently provided unique, high-quality coaching and training excellence for its clients since 2009.

"CPC credentialling is an assurance of trust from an elite group of ICF coaches," said Wayne Anderson, Executive Leadership Coach and CEO of LSI. "CPCs meet the highest standards of education and professional excellence, and they're able to leverage their skills in a wide variety of ways. We're pleased to feature this program as a new part of our continually expanding training catalog. And it's another example of how we've always worked to ensure that our human resource clients are provided the best in individually tailored training. Evolving to meet the ever-changing career needs of 21st century HR professionals is what we do best. We really are a people-development company."

Skills Assessments: As Test Administrators for the Society for Human Resources Management (SHRM) and the ICF, LSI can administer skills assessments for nearly any discipline. Online, or in person, LSI acts as a proctor and can also conduct performance analysis, pre-hire and professional development needs assessments.

Training: Using the highly effective, proprietary three-tiered W.I.S.D.O.M.® system, LSI focuses on first-line managers, middle management, and "high potential" executive leaders to help them develop and implement effective leadership competencies.

Coaching: LSI retains a team of coaches who are hyper-focused on helping clients develop the skills they need to unlock their true business and professional potential. Lead by a Certified Master Coach, the central LSI objective is to help all types of C-level executives in a wide spectrum of industries align their careers toward specific outcomes.

LSI also plans to introduce a Business Coach Certification program in 2021, along with Industrial Organizational Psychology (I/O) services developed by I/O Psychologist and LSI President, Dr. Danielle Hicks.

About The Leadership Science Institute (LSI)

Established in 2009, LSI is a highly specialized, boutique, people-development company that provides skills assessments, training and coaching to individuals seeking to improve themselves and their careers. LSI provides certifications and proprietary leadership development programs for business and organizational professionals to develop their leadership skills or retool their HR departments. LSI utilizes over 200 skills assessment metrics in one-on-one, detailed training plans that are specific to each client's needs. Whether you are an employee looking for a career boost; a motivational business coach who needs credentials; an executive seeking to create, reorganize, or improve an HR department; or a private consultant who needs to level-up your skills, LSI has a team of experienced professionals ready to help you achieve your goals. Learn more at: www.LeadershipScienceInstitute.com.

