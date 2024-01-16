Leadership transition for Clinch in Europe

LONDON, Jan. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Clinch, the market leading supplier of recruitment marketing solutions, has announced the appointment of Sarah Callery as Head of Sales for Clinch Europe.

Sarah is a strategic software sales leader with a proven track record within the Talent Acquistion space globally. She has won a variety of awards including Winner Best Software Account Director, Influential Businesswoman awards 2021, Top Ten Business Women to watch 2022 and Software Solutions Account Director of the Year (UK). Sarah brings a wealth of knowledge with over 20 years experience within TA both in direct and indirect sales.

"We are fortunate to have someone with Sarah Callery's background and extensive experience join us to build on Clinch's successful track record and lead its European operations into the future," said PageUp GM Europe Yuval Grauer.

"I'm excited about joining Clinch and successfully implementing our strategy to take advantage of the great market opportunities ahead. The Clinch platform allows organisations to truly enhance their EVP and improve the overall candidate experience. I am thrilled to join the team at Clinch and look forward to working with them and our partners to take the brand to the next level in EMEA " commented Callery.

Sarah will be taking over from current Head of Clinch Europe and co-founder of PathMotion (now Clinch Employee Connections) David Rivel, who will be stepping down after 7 years.

Since co-founding PathMotion in 2016, David has been an inspiring leader who has built a brand that has helped transform hiring experiences around the world. David successfully navigated the sale of PathMotion to the PageUp group in 2021 and its subsequent rebrand as part of the Clinch Recruitment Marketing suite of tools.

About Clinch

At Clinch, we take pride in revolutionising the way companies attract, nurture and convert high quality internal and external talent into leads and successful hires. Clinch is an out of the box solution that plugs and plays with all major ATS' on the market. With Clinch, recruitment teams can do more with less effort, delivering high quality candidate experiences from first engagement, right through to application.

With a high customer retention rate across leading global brands, our focus is on security, ease of implementation and customer success for companies of all sizes. Our offices are in New York, Dublin, London, Paris, Singapore, Sydney and Melbourne.

News Releases in Similar Topics

