Leadgence, a fast-growing platform for dynamic SMB data and analytics for marketing, sales and growth teams, announcing new advisory Board member, Mr. Roger Alexander.

Leadgence , a fast-growing platform for dynamic and targeted SMB data intelligence for financial services companies, targeting small and mid-size businesses, has announced its latest advisory board addition.

Roger Alexander has spent over 33 years as a leader in the merchant sector of the financial services industry, focusing on payment solutions. He acted as director at Barclaycard, CEO of S2 Card Services (aka Switch , the UK's Debit Card Scheme), President of Elavon Merchant Services (Europe), and currently serves as Non-Executive Director and Advisor for several leading financial services companies including Caxton FX, Valitor, Beyond Analysis and the UK's Industry Charity, Pennies.

"What excites me about Leadgence is the company's unique data solution that provides organizations unparalleled insight into the life cycle of an SMBs"

"The continuous struggle to decrease customer churn for banks is a good example for how Leadgence smart data can make a real difference.'' said Leadgence Advisory Board member Roger Alexander. "While banks serving SMBs have multiple internal data points from which they collect data they are often unable to deliver the services their SMB customers need when they need it. The main reason is that big data is not necessarily smart data."

"Relying only on data collected from banking activities does not provide financial services the wider view needed for understanding a business growing and changing needs. Leadgence enriches banks' existing customer data with data intelligence using real-time industry specific triggers and tags providing banks with a clearer understanding of their customers' needs."

"Using Leadgence banks can reduce churn and achieve greater customer loyalty with personalized retention offers, as well as drive revenues with event based targeting and personalized offers in real-time."

"We are excited to formally welcome Roger to our advisory board," said Leadgence Co-Founder and CEO Leetal Gruper. "Roger's extensive operating and executive experience in the banking and financial services market is bound to provide Leadgence and its clients an insightful perspective into the changing needs of financial services. We are looking forward to working together and learning from his vast industry expertise."

About LeadgenceLeadgence was founded in 2019 by sales and data experts committed to turn SMB big data into smart actionable data for companies targeting the scattered world of small and mid-size businesses. With over 3,000,000,000 (>3 billion) data sets regularly collected from multiple diversified sources, analyzed, and translated into actionable insights using the company's proprietary AI engine. Leadgence's targeted and dynamic data is used by marketing, sales and growth teams of leading financial services companies to drive sales to SMBs in the US, UK, Canada and Ireland.

Press Contact:

Sharon Gelbaum Shpan

+1 646 969 3233

[email protected]

SOURCE Leadgence

Related Links

https://www.leadgence.com

