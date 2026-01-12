Leadgene Biosolutions Expands Its Product Portfolio Following Strategic Integration, Advancing Early-Stage Mixing and Long-Term Metabolic Insight

TAIPEI, Jan. 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Leadgene Biosolutions today announces the expansion of its product portfolio following its strategic integration into Leadgene Biomedical. The expanded portfolio supports both early-stage cell line development and long-term metabolic research, enabling researchers to make more informed decisions earlier in their workflows.

Early-Stage Cell Line Development with Defined Mixing and Real-Time Insight

For biopharmaceutical companies, Leadgene Biosolutions continues to advance its microbioreactor platform family with S.NEST® 2.0 and C.NEST® 2.0, designed for 96- and 24-well microplate-based cell line development and early-stage clone assessment.

By introducing controlled mixing at early stages where it has traditionally been difficult to implement, these platforms support faster and more consistent cell growth. In 24-well formats, a dedicated mixing mode enables higher cell densities, allowing more process-relevant experiments to be explored earlier through a practical scale-down approach.

Long-Term Observation of Cellular Metabolism

For academic and discovery-focused researchers, Leadgene Biosolutions offers the DolphinQ and DolphinQ Mini systems, developed to support long-term observation of cellular metabolism.

By enabling continuous monitoring throughout extended culture periods, these platforms allow researchers to move beyond short measurement windows and observe how metabolic states evolve over time. This time-based perspective provides valuable context for understanding cellular responses, adaptations, and transitions across different phases of culture. Such insight supports research in areas including mitochondrial function, cellular adaptation, differentiation, and prolonged treatment response.

Looking Ahead

With its expanded product portfolio, Leadgene Biosolutions enters its next phase with a clearer and more focused offering—supporting earlier, data-driven decisions in biopharmaceutical development and enabling long-term metabolic insight for discovery research.

Leadgene Biosolutions website: https://www.leadgene-biosolutions.com/

