Leadgene Biosolutions, Inc., (Formerly CYTENA BPS), Announces Corporate Rebranding to Mark a New Phase of Growth within the Leadgene Group

TAIPEI, Dec. 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Leadgene Biosolutions, Inc. (formerly CYTENA BPS), following its transition out of the BICO Group, now officially integrates with Leadgene Biomedical, a biotechnology company specializing in recombinant proteins, antibodies, and diagnostic reagent development with integrated CRO/CDMO services. This alignment enables the combined organization to offer a full suite of bioprocessing products, solutions, and services across both research and industrial applications.

The integration provides Leadgene Biosolutions with a clear direction and expanded opportunities in global bioprocessing and cell-based research markets. The company will continue to advance its signature technologies, including the S.NEST®, C.NEST®, and C.BIRD™ microbioreactor systems - platforms recognized as the only solutions on the market capable of delivering true high-throughput 24- and 96-well culture with fully adjustable mixing, supported by integrated DO, pH, OCR, and ECAR monitoring. These technologies remain central to the organization's long-term vision, and future product families and expanded applications are being developed to support broader bioprocessing workflows and long-term metabolism assays.

"Building on proven strengths in bioprocessing, the integration gives Leadgene Biosolutions the expanded expertise to advance our long-term plans with refined focus." said Cheng-Han (Charles) Tsai, CEO of Leadgene Biosolutions. "The group now delivers one of the most complete end-to-end bioprocessing ecosystems, enabling customers to move faster from early research to clinical-ready workflows," added Dr. Chasel Yung-Chun Chuang, Chairman of Leadgene Biomedical.

All existing contracts, demo schedules, warranties, and support services remain fully intact. Gradual brand updates will introduce a more unified and forward looking identity that reflects the group's core vision.

Leadgene Biosolutions website: https://www.leadgene-biosolutions.com/

Leadgene Biomedical website: https://www.leadgenebio.com/

