Leading A Lasting Science-Based Business The Focus Of New Harvard Business School Executive Education Program

BOSTON, May 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Harvard Business School (HBS) Executive Education will host Leading an Enduring Science-Based Business on the HBS campus in Boston from November 17-20, 2019. This new program will explore how advances in science change the way science-based organizations are managed, funded, and commercialized. Participants will learn how to work collaboratively across functions to manage an organization that can excel in a market facing rapid scientific advances.

By analyzing the latest breakthroughs in science and medicine, participants will better understand how these advances influence managerial and financial decision-making inside companies. The program will explore new and relevant case studies covering issues such as the impact of today's political landscape on intellectual property, while also examining the global pricing and distribution of pharmaceuticals. Participants will return to work better prepared to make effective decisions about research and development, acquisitions, pricing, and regulatory challenges.

"To effectively lead life-sciences companies, managers need to think differently about science and know what questions to ask of their scientists," said Amitabh Chandra, Henry and Allison McCance Professor of Business Administration; Ethel Zimmerman Wiener Professor of Public Policy and Director of Health Policy Research, Harvard Kennedy School; and faculty chair of Leading an Enduring Science-Based Business. "This program is structured so that we spend the morning on the latest, greatest, and most promising advances, and then we spend the afternoon thinking through the business strategy that revolves around scientific discovery and scientific insights."

Leading an Enduring Science-Based Business's curriculum will engage faculty across Harvard University whose expertise spans business, science, and medicine, providing the unique opportunity to learn from guest speakers on the industry frontlines. Participants will join small group discussions, investigate a series of real-world cases that focus on the issues at the intersection of life sciences and business, and explore a broad range of topics that address the concerns of leaders in both science and senior management.

Leading an Enduring Science-Based Business is designed for senior executives, scientists, and decision-makers from life-science companies (such as pharmaceuticals and biotechnology) and related health care organizations (such as insurers, institutes, and regulators). It is particularly appropriate for CEOs, CFOs, Chief Medical Officers, Chief Scientific Officers, and their direct reports, as well as board members, heads of business units, and leaders of non-profits and NGOs. Management executives are encouraged to attend with their colleagues from science and research.

As with other HBS Executive Education offerings, Leading an Enduring Science-Based Business will rely on research from leading HBS faculty, collaboration with industry peers, and learnings from real-world case studies from successful, innovative global companies. Participants will also build relationships with a diverse set of peers through HBS Executive Education's unique on-campus living groups.

Program Details:

Leading an Enduring Science-Based Business will take place from November 17-20, 2019 on the Harvard Business School campus. Please visit https://www.exed.hbs.edu/leading-enduring-science-based-business/ for complete curriculum and to apply.

Faculty:

Amitabh Chandra, Henry and Allison McCance Professor of Business Administration; Ethel Zimmerman Wiener Professor of Public Policy and Director of Health Policy Research, Harvard Kennedy School; and faculty chair of Leading an Enduring Science-Based Business.

Mark Fishman, Professor of Stem Cell and Regenerative Biology at Harvard University.

Douglas A. Melton, Professor at Harvard University, Investigator of the Howard Hughes Medical Institute, and co-director of Harvard's Stem Cell Institute.

About Harvard Business School Executive Education:

Harvard Business School Executive Education, a division of Harvard Business School, is located on a 40-acre campus in Boston, Massachusetts. In fiscal year 2018, HBS faculty developed and delivered more than 130 Executive Education programs for leading organizations worldwide. Over 12,000 business executives attended programs held on campus in Boston as well as classrooms in Mumbai and Shanghai. With global research centers in nine key regions, HBS faculty continue to develop groundbreaking research, forge powerful alliances with global organizations, and fulfill the mission of educating leaders who make a difference by shaping the practices of business, innovation, and entrepreneurship around the world. Learn more at www.exed.hbs.edu.

