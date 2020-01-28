Leading Academics Line Up Behind Physical Therapist's Theory: Improving Posture Can Improve Depression

BOSTON, Jan. 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Kathi Fairbend, MS, RPT, one of the nation's leading physical therapists, has won the support of major academics for the theory presented in her new book, Stand Up to Depression: How to Activate the Mind Body Miracle and Defeat Depression.

In the book, Fairbend presents evidence that poor posture can cause or worsen depression and that improved posture can help reverse it. She describes a series of simple physical exercises to improve both posture and mood: The Fairbend Method.

Fairbend's theory, her book and her techniques have been praised by leaders in American health care. Rock Positano, DPM, MSc, MPH, DSc (hon), Professor and Director of the Joe DiMaggio Sports Medicine Foot and Ankle Center at New York's Hospital for Special Surgery, said, "Stand Up to Depression takes readers a major step forward toward adopting a positive posture—mentally and physically—to help conquer the scourge of depression. The physical "stance" that can help signal the mind that a person is moving forward in life, not giving up, has been neglected. No more."

Donald Ingber, MD, PhD, Founding Director of the Wyss Institute for Biologically Inspired Engineering at Harvard, said, "In Stand Up to Depression, Kathi Fairbend explores how reestablishing a healthy physical posture can feed back to positively influence how we feel about ourselves and improve our cognitive state. In essence, she offers a potential escape from the downward spiral of depression."

Keith Ablow, MD, the two-time New York Times bestselling author, whose books include How to Cope with Depression, said, "Our bodily state influences our mental state in myriad ways. And it is to this growing field of knowledge that Kathi Fairbend adds her crucial contribution—that correcting one's posture can literally pave the way to elevating one's mood."

Stand Up to Depression reached the top 100 titles on depression at Amazon.com within one week of publication, where 5-star reviewers have commented:

"A new way to manage my depression."

"Struggling with depression, buy this book."

"The best health advice for a lifetime!"

"A new perspective on maintaining physical and mental health."

Given the extraordinary reception for her book, Fairbend herself commented, "I have spent decades developing these ideas. It is both exciting and humbling to see them finding the audience that can most benefit—those who suffer with low mood and anxiety."

Contact: Kathi Fairbend

781 899 6289

233125@email4pr.com

SOURCE Kathi Fairbend