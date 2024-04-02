Leading Adhesives Supplier Deploys Optilogic for Supply Chain Design

Henkel's Adhesive Technologies business unit will leverage Optilogic's Cosmic Frog supply chain network optimization and simulation to test future supply chain designs and improve its overall competitive advantage

ANN ARBOR, Mich., April 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The leading supply chain design software innovator Optilogic today announced a strategic partnership with Henkel, a German multinational industrial and consumer goods company. The partnership will help Henkel's Adhesive Technologies business unit evaluate cost, service, risk, and sustainability trade-offs of future supply chain designs to ensure the most robust distribution network to serve customers.

Headquartered in Düsseldorf, Germany, Henkel Adhesive Technologies is the global leading supplier for adhesives, sealants, and functional coatings. With about 120 production sites worldwide, the business unit serves over 100,000 customers in over 800 industry segments with a portfolio of about 70,000 products. The solutions enable a broad variety of applications in automotive, packaging, and electronics, among others.

"We have been looking for a supply chain design partner that aligns with our future vision of developing and scaling supply chain network study capabilities," said the Head of Adhesive Logistics Network Development Europe for Henkel. "The Cosmic Frog solution is very well designed, making it easy to learn and use and it has the technical capabilities to scale and connect with various ETL tools. The Optilogic team has the expertise and commitment to support us as we expand our design practice."

Through Optilogic's 100-percent SaaS-based solution, Henkel Adhesive Technologies can quickly and efficiently convert legacy supply chain models into Cosmic Frog models and explore hundreds to thousands of potential scenarios to strengthen its distribution networks with a focus on cost optimization and minimizing CO2 emissions.

The business unit also plans to harness simulation to further stress test the robustness of its network and practicality of any network changes under real-world variability.

"We are proud to enter a long-term collaboration with Henkel and support their global supply chain initiatives," said Optilogic Senior Vice President Oscar Torres. "With the power of cloud-based modeling, the Henkel team has an easy path to unlock significant competitive advantages as the company continues to grow."

About Henkel

With its brands, innovations and technologies, Henkel holds leading market positions worldwide in the industrial and consumer businesses. The business unit Adhesive Technologies is the global leader in the market for adhesives, sealants and functional coatings. With Consumer Brands, the company holds leading positions especially in laundry & home care and hair in many markets and categories around the world. The company's three strongest brands are Loctite, Persil and Schwarzkopf. In fiscal 2023, Henkel reported sales of more than 21.5 billion euros and adjusted operating profit of around 2.6 billion euros. Henkel's preferred shares are listed in the German stock index DAX. Sustainability has a long tradition at Henkel, and the company has a clear sustainability strategy with specific targets. Henkel was founded in 1876 and today employs a diverse team of about 48,000 people worldwide – united by a strong corporate culture, shared values and a common purpose: "Pioneers at heart for the good of generations." More information at www.henkel.com

About Optilogic

Optilogic offers cloud-native supply chain design solutions that enable businesses to evaluate trade-offs across financial performance, service levels, and systemic risk to design resilient supply chains even in the most dynamic, challenging environments. Its Cosmic Frog supply chain design solution tackles enterprise data at scale, runs models faster than ever, automatically converts legacy models, and requires no IT footprint. Cosmic Frog is the only supply chain design platform to combine optimization, simulation, and risk engines, and includes a risk rating on every scenario. Solutions include network design, intelligent greenfield analysis and site selection, M&A analysis, near-shoring/reshoring, CapEx planning, cost-to-serve, product flow, and many more. Stay in touch with Optilogic on LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook, and YouTube and visit www.Optilogic.com.

Press Contact:

Jennifer Randall

218-341-1318

http://www.optilogic.com

SOURCE Optilogic