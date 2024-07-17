Leading Adult Entertainment Company CamSoda Launches AI Girlfriend Builder

The new and free feature will offer 15 different categories of customization to help users create their perfect AI companion

LOS ANGELES, July 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, CamSoda, The World's Best Cam site, announced the launch of personalized AI girlfriend feature that will allow users to create their very own AI companion at no charge along with free NSFW roleplay and chat.

Once registered, users can select from a variety of traits including personality type, voices, ethnicity, age, body type, face style, hair color and style and more to create the perfect AI soulmate. CamSoda's AI girlfriend is equipped with free SFW and NSFW chatting capabilities that can be tailored to a user's preference. Along with giving their AI girlfriend a name.

This innovative and accessible entertainment platform runs on a variety of open source LLMS that are scalable and configurable. The platform will also constantly be expanded and improved upon as capabilities advance as CamSoda is creating both standalone and combined models to help test new releases to encourage the best growth for the feature for communication and for image generation.

"Our job is to help foster connections via camming and with the advancements of AI, we know we can deliver our users a satisfactory, personalized experience with their very own AI girlfriend. With seemingly endless options and ways to customize, this AI girlfriend feature is the perfect way to use the technology on our platform." Said Daryn Parker, VP of CamSoda. "Come to CamSoda and build the girl of your dreams today, free of charge."

You can access the AI Girlfriend page on CamSoda here: https://www.camsoda.com/ai-girlfriend

