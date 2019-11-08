Leading AI Chipmaker Hailo Recognized as CES 2020 Innovation Awards Honoree in Embedded Technologies Category

TEL AVIV, Israel, Nov. 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading AI chipmaker Hailo has been selected as a CES 2020 Innovation Awards Honoree. Hailo's breakthrough AI Chip, the Hailo-8™, won the award in the Embedded Technologies product category by the Consumer Technology Association. The award was revealed at CES Unveiled New York.

"We are honored to be on a global stage at such a prestigious event as CES Unveiled, where next-generation innovations are introduced to the world," said Orr Danon, CEO of Hailo. "Our aim has been to reimagine data processing in order to create a chip with no compromise on performance or power consumption. We are thrilled that CES recognized our chip's market-leading capabilities. A new age of chips means a new age of technology, and this recognition only motivates us to continue reimagining industries across the board."

Hailo has completely reshaped the traditional pillars of computer architecture by creating an AI chip that delivers the performance of a data-center class computer straight to edge devices. Hailo's chip features up to 26 tera operations per second (TOPS), with outstanding area and power efficiency, all at a size smaller than a penny. The Hailo-8™ is now being sampled with select partners across multiple industries, including automotive and smart cameras.

The CES Innovation Awards recognizes Honorees across 28 product categories and celebrates outstanding design. The Hailo-8™ processor was selected for showcasing innovative features that scored highly across the CES evaluation criteria. Hailo was selected by an elite panel of judges, including designers, engineers and members of the media. Honorees are awarded on design, functionality, consumer appeal, engineering, and how the products compare with competitors. CES has served as the proving ground for innovators and breakthrough technologies for the past 50 years.

Hailo, an AI-focused Israel-based chipmaker, has developed a specialized deep learning processor that delivers the performance of a data center-class computer to edge devices. Hailo's AI processor is the product of a rethinking of traditional computer architecture, enabling smart devices to perform sophisticated deep learning tasks such as object detection and segmentation in real time, with minimal power consumption, size, and cost. The deep learning processor is designed to fit into a multitude of smart machines and devices, including autonomous vehicles, smart cameras, smartphones, drones, AR/VR platforms, and wearables. The company was founded in 2017 by members of the Israel Defense Forces' elite technology unit.

