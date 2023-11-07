Leading AI Company Launches Classroom Assistant Built on First Large Language Model Designed Uniquely for Education

Merlyn Mind puts the power of domain-specific artificial intelligence (AI) into the hands of educators, recognizing the unique workflows and safety needs of education.

NEW YORK, Nov. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Merlyn Mind, an AI company focused on building domain-specific AI platforms and solutions for improving human productivity, announced the launch of its AI-powered classroom solution, Merlyn Origin. Built on an education-specific large language model (LLM) developed in-house by a team of researchers from top AI labs, including IBM Research, Amazon Alexa, and Google Brain, Origin helps educators eliminate tech friction and focus on creating powerful learning moments in the classroom.

Built for the unique workflow of the classroom, Origin enables teachers to use their voice from anywhere in the classroom to control their learning applications, computer, and front-of-class display. With Origin, teachers can access classroom lessons, generate quick quizzes, and help students find answers on the spot – all with the confidence that they're pulling content from an LLM specifically trained on vetted, educational content and resources, not from the entirety of the internet.

In the future, Origin will allow schools and districts to integrate their own content and curriculum into the platform as part of a walled-garden approach that allows both teachers and students to harness the capabilities of generative AI safely to encourage curiosity and promote higher-order thinking during class, which, in turn, enhances the learning experience.

"In a moment where there is a profound opportunity and risk associated with AI, it's critical that we take a domain-specific approach to leveraging AI in teaching and learning.

Educators must be able to confidently employ AI tools tailored for classroom use, emphasizing their educational and developmental suitability," said Dr. Satya Nitta, Co-founder and CEO at Merlyn Mind. "Driven by our belief that people collaborating with purpose-built AI can unlock previously unattainable human progress, Origin has been designed as a secure, locally-focused, and education-centric solution aimed at enhancing learning outcomes and advancing our objective of incorporating the latest AI advancements into education."

Unlike most education AI applications that rely on ChatGPT or other generalist LLMs, Merlyn Mind has built the first LLM designed specifically for the classroom. By combining the power of generative AI for out-of-class teacher prep and in-class instruction, Origin is the all-in-one AI solution for education. Created to block inappropriate use, protect user data through redaction, and designed to prevent hallucinations, it ensures the utmost safety and integrity in the educational environment.

About Merlyn Mind

Merlyn Mind is a deep-tech generative AI company translating the latest advances in AI to improve human productivity. Our first solution is Merlyn, the AI assistant for education. Merlyn seamlessly integrates into classrooms and existing ed-tech tools to automate everyday workflows for teachers so they can focus more time and attention on students. Merlyn Mind is backed by visionary investors led by Learn Capital. The company has attracted top talent from IBM Watson, Amazon Alexa, Google, Microsoft, Facebook, Broadcom, the Allen Institute for AI, and other innovative organizations. Merlyn Mind is headquartered in New York City. For more information, visit merlynmind.ai

SOURCE Merlyn Mind