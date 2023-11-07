Leading AI Company Launches Classroom Assistant Built on First Large Language Model Designed Uniquely for Education

News provided by

Merlyn Mind

07 Nov, 2023, 09:00 ET

Merlyn Mind puts the power of domain-specific artificial intelligence (AI) into the hands of educators, recognizing the unique workflows and safety needs of education.

NEW YORK, Nov. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Merlyn Mind, an AI company focused on building domain-specific AI platforms and solutions for improving human productivity, announced the launch of its AI-powered classroom solution, Merlyn Origin. Built on an education-specific large language model (LLM) developed in-house by a team of researchers from top AI labs, including IBM Research, Amazon Alexa, and Google Brain, Origin helps educators eliminate tech friction and focus on creating powerful learning moments in the classroom.

Built for the unique workflow of the classroom, Origin enables teachers to use their voice from anywhere in the classroom to control their learning applications, computer, and front-of-class display. With Origin, teachers can access classroom lessons, generate quick quizzes, and help students find answers on the spot – all with the confidence that they're pulling content from an LLM specifically trained on vetted, educational content and resources, not from the entirety of the internet.

In the future, Origin will allow schools and districts to integrate their own content and curriculum into the platform as part of a walled-garden approach that allows both teachers and students to harness the capabilities of generative AI safely to encourage curiosity and promote higher-order thinking during class, which, in turn, enhances the learning experience.

"In a moment where there is a profound opportunity and risk associated with AI, it's critical that we take a domain-specific approach to leveraging AI in teaching and learning.

Educators must be able to confidently employ AI tools tailored for classroom use, emphasizing their educational and developmental suitability," said Dr. Satya Nitta, Co-founder and CEO at Merlyn Mind. "Driven by our belief that people collaborating with purpose-built AI can unlock previously unattainable human progress, Origin has been designed as a secure, locally-focused, and education-centric solution aimed at enhancing learning outcomes and advancing our objective of incorporating the latest AI advancements into education."

Unlike most education AI applications that rely on ChatGPT or other generalist LLMs, Merlyn Mind has built the first LLM designed specifically for the classroom. By combining the power of generative AI for out-of-class teacher prep and in-class instruction, Origin is the all-in-one AI solution for education. Created to block inappropriate use, protect user data through redaction, and designed to prevent hallucinations, it ensures the utmost safety and integrity in the educational environment.

About Merlyn Mind 
Merlyn Mind is a deep-tech generative AI company translating the latest advances in AI to improve human productivity. Our first solution is Merlyn, the AI assistant for education. Merlyn seamlessly integrates into classrooms and existing ed-tech tools to automate everyday workflows for teachers so they can focus more time and attention on students. Merlyn Mind is backed by visionary investors led by Learn Capital. The company has attracted top talent from IBM Watson, Amazon Alexa, Google, Microsoft, Facebook, Broadcom, the Allen Institute for AI, and other innovative organizations. Merlyn Mind is headquartered in New York City. For more information, visit merlynmind.ai

SOURCE Merlyn Mind

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.