Leading Alzheimer's Disease Experts Join T3D Therapeutics' Scientific Advisory Board

RESEARCH TRIANGLE PARK, N.C., Feb. 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- T3D Therapeutics, Inc. ("T3D" ), a clinical stage drug development company engaged in the development of T3D-959, a new orally administered treatment for Alzheimer's disease (AD), announced today the formation of a new Scientific Advisory Board in concert with the initiation of the PIONEER Phase 2 clinical trial for its product candidate T3D-959 in patients with mild to moderate Alzheimer's disease.

Appointed to the Scientific Advisory Board are:

Roberta Brinton, Ph.D., Director, Center for Innovation in Brain Science and

Professor Departments of Pharmacology and Neurology College of Medicine, University of Arizona

Roger Bullock, MB.BS, MRCPsych., Chief Medical Officer, Oryzon Genomics

Suzanne Craft, Ph.D., Professor of Medicine, Director, Alzheimer's Disease Research Center; Co-Director, Sticht Center for Healthy Aging and Alzheimer's Prevention, Wake Forest School of Medicine

Suzanne de la Monte, M.D., MPH., Professor of Pathology and Laboratory Medicine,

Brown University

Martin Farlow M.D., Professor Emeritus of Neurology, Indiana University; Associate Co-Director of the Indiana Alzheimer's Disease Center, Director Alzheimer Clinical Trials

Michael Heneka, M.D., Professor of Clinical Neuroscience, Chair Dept. of Neurodegenerative Disease and Geriatric Psychiatry/Neurology, University of Bonn Medical Center

Thomas Montine, M.D., Ph.D., Stanford Medicine Endowed Professor in Pathology

Chair, Department of Pathology, Stanford University

Marwan Sabbagh, M.D., FAAN., Camille and Larry Ruvo Endowed Chair for Brain Health

Director, Cleveland Clinic Lou Ruvo Center for Brain Health, Las Vegas Nevada

Pierre Tariot, M.D., Director, Banner Alzheimer's Institute; Research Professor of Psychiatry, University of Arizona College of Medicine

Michael Weiner, M.D., Professor in Residence in Radiology and Biomedical Imaging, Medicine, Psychiatry, and Neurology, University of California, San Francisco

On welcoming the new members to the SAB, John Didsbury, CEO of T3D commented,"We are excited to have attracted these world-renowned Alzheimer's disease experts to our Scientific Advisory Board. These appointments come as the company enters a major new phase in its drug development lifecycle, the start of the Phase 2 PIONEER Study. This transition brings new challenges and complexity where the collective knowledge and expertise of these Alzheimer's disease clinical and research thought leaders can be brought to bear to help guide the company's drug development efforts."

About the PIONEER Study

The Phase 2 PIONEER study ( P rospective therapy to I nhibit and O vercome Alzheimer's Disease N eurodegeneration via Brain E n E rgetics and Metabolism R estoration) has commenced patient enrollment. PIONEER is a double-blind, placebo-controlled, parallel-group Phase 2 safety and efficacy study expected to enroll up to 256 adults with mild-to-moderate Alzheimer's disease (MMSE 16-26). PIONEER is designed to assess the safety, tolerability, pharmacodynamics and the effect on clinical outcome assessments. T3D-959 will be administered orally once daily over a 24-week dosing period. Subjects will receive one of three different doses of T3D-959 or a placebo. To learn more about this study please visit www.clinical trials.gov and reference study number NCT04251182.

PIONEER is supported by the National Institute on Aging, part of the National Institutes of Health, under award number R01AG061122.

About T3D Therapeutics, Inc.

T3D Therapeutics, Inc. is a privately held, Research Triangle Park, NC-based company. T3D has an exclusive license to T3D-959, its lead product candidate, and a platform of structurally related molecules. T3D Therapeutics' mission is to develop and commercialize T3D-959 for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease and Mild Cognitive Impairment. T3D-959 is a small molecule, orally delivered, brain-penetrating dual nuclear receptor agonist designed to improve glucose and lipid metabolism dysfunctions present in AD and other neurodegenerative disorders.

