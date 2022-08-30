Leading Anti-Corruption Firm Releases New Corporate Video Highlighting Services

MIAMI, Aug. 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- BH Compliance , a leading anti-corruption monitoring company with offices in Miami, Fla. and Chile, has released its latest corporate video to further communicate how its tech platform helps global US companies keep corruption at bay. BH Compliance ensures corporate compliance processes are correctly defined and implemented. Supported by Blockchain, the firm generates real-time evidence to detect risks associated with hiring staff, suppliers, a company's cash outflows and more. The monitoring platform allows companies to keep tight compliance control on their subsidiaries and promote transparency among domestic and international business partners.

BH Compliance CEO Susana Sierra

"It only takes one employee to damage a company's reputation and jeopardize its financial future," says Susana Sierra, CEO of BH Compliance and a leader and pioneer in the corporate compliance monitoring industry. "That is why it is important that multinationals conducting business globally have strong compliance monitoring programs in place. Our latest video highlights how BH compliance uses state-of-the-art technology to protect companies from bad practices that often lead to economic crimes."

BH Compliance's solutions fit the size of each company. It includes a diagnostic phase of the existing compliance program and a monitoring phase performed through a technology platform that generates continuous evidence, which facilitates the early detection of problems that may compromise the integrity of the business. BH Compliance counts on a team of legal experts, auditors and seasoned monitors as well as cutting-edge tech to assist clients across the Americas.

BH Compliance's past and current clients include Walmart Chile, GM Financial, BCI, Itaú, MetLife, Liberty Seguros, Principal and Telefonica.

Ms. Sierra, a pioneer in the compliance monitoring industry, cofounded the company in 2011. She has been recognized as a Young Global Leader (YGL) by the World Economic Forum for her influential work. In June 2022, she participated on a panel at the IX Summit of the Americas where she addressed an audience of CEOs and business leaders. She discussed the importance of fostering a culture of transparency and the use of technology to fight corporate corruption. Ms. Sierra's opinion on compliance-related matters is often sought after by reporters in the US and Chile. As a member of the Forbes Business Council, Ms. Sierra is a contributor to Forbes.

BH Compliance video can be viewed at https://youtu.be/fGFMkXXvIR8

About Us

BH Compliance was co-founded by entrepreneur Susana Sierra in 2011 to monitor corporations' compliance programs and shed light on corruption related risks. Over the years, the firm has worked with high-profile companies with a strong culture of regulatory compliance and best practices. BH Compliance analyzes the quality and effectiveness of a company's compliance program, the metrics a company collects to detect misconduct, and whether a compliance program is regularly reviewed to update policies, procedures and controls to meet US DOJ and in-country anti-corruption laws. The Chile-based firm has an office in Miami to assist US companies with operations in Latin America. For more information, visit https://www.bh-compliance.com/en/

